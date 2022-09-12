Software Defined Networking Market is Projected To Grow at a Robust CAGR of 61.5% by 2027 | Alcatel-Lucent, IBM, Google

Software Defined Networking Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Software Defined Networking Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook. This research offers strategic recommendations based on industry experts’ consultations on market development, consumer demand, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, gross margins, and regional growth. It focuses on regional developments as well as market growth, pricing, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, and gross margins. The competitive landscape analysis of the top leading competitors is included in this study, together with information on their company profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities during the upcoming years.

The global Software Defined Networking Market was valued at US$ 5,690.1 Mn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ 26,3331.2 Mn by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 61.5% between 2020 and 2027.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗼𝗯𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝘁-https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4356

Market Overview:

Software Defined Networking is an approach to networking wherein a computer application acts as a network controller. The software takes over the functions of traditional network infrastructure, including network hardware. This allows the network administrator to virtualize network connectivity. There are three layers in SDN: the application layer, the control plane, and the infrastructure layer. In software-defined networks, network intelligence is integrated into the control plane, allowing for increased flexibility and agility.

Software Defined Networking Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in the global Software Defined Networking Market, with production, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., VMware, and Hewlett Packard Company.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Software Defined Networking Market, By End-users:

‣ Enterprises

‣ Cloud Service Providers

‣ Telecommunications Service Providers

Global Software Defined Networking Market, By Solutions:

‣ SDN Switching

‣ SDN Controllers

‣ Cloud Provisioning and Orchestration

‣ Others (Security and Services)

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/4356

Market Dynamics:

An increase in the adoption of software defined networking solutions is expected to propel the growth of the global software defined networking market over the forecast period. Enterprises and communication service providers CSPs are adopting and investing in SDN technology in order to automate their network infrastructure, as it caters the problems such as the increasing complexity and size of these network infrastructures. For instance, in May 2022, UpCloud Solutions launched its new SDN architecture with several new features including user-configurable floating IP addresses and dynamic private networks.

However, the lack of a skilled workforce and the risk of cyber-attacks are likely to hinder the growth of the global software defined networking market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The virus outbreak in China spread across more than 100 countries around the world, it caused many countries implementing stringent lockdown regulations to control the virus spread. Several industries were adversely impacted by the pandemic, however, software defined networking market witnessed a positive impact of the pandemic. During this lockdown period IT industry had to adopt work-from-home modules all over the world, due to which adoption of software defined networking rapidly increased, which further lucratively impacted the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

• The global software defined networking market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 61.5% over the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for data center consolidation, cloud services, as well as server virtualization. For instance, in March 2022, Nokia launched its cloud-native solution, Adaptive Cloud Networking for transforming service provider cloud networks into agile, automated and consumable.

• North America among regions is anticipated to witness strong growth in the global software defined networking market over the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in several industries, increasing need for network management, and growing cloud computing and mobility solutions adoption across the region.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

- The deployment of recent data acquired by our own researchers. These provide you with historical and future data that is analyzed to show you why the market for Software Defined Networking is changing; this enables you to foresee changes in the industry and keep a step ahead of your competitors.

- The concise analysis, understandable graph, and table format will help you quickly find the information you want.

- Indicates the region and market sector that is most likely to grow quickly and take over the market.

- A regional study demonstrating how the product or service is used in each location and the factors affecting the market there.

- Complete company profiles for the major market players, including company overviews, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players, as well as new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions of companies profiled in the past five years.

- The market forecast for the sector, taking into account recent developments including growth prospects and drivers as well as difficulties and constraints in both emerging and developed economies.

- Porter's five forces analysis is applied to give a thorough understanding of the market from many perspectives.

- Provides market development possibilities in the upcoming years as well as industry comprehension through Value Chain - Market Dynamics scenario.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4356

𝗙𝗔𝗤’𝗦:

➣ What will the size and growth rate of the Software Defined Networking Market be in 2027?

➣ What are the main drivers of the Software Defined Networking Market's growth?

➣ What are the major market trends that have an impact on the Software Defined Networking Market's valuation?

➣ What are the obstacles to market expansion?

➣ Who are the major players in the Software Defined Networking Industry?

➣ Which companies are the most important contributors to Software Defined Networking Market valuation?

➣ What would be each region's market share during the forecast period?

➣ What is the Software Defined Networking Market's expected growth rate and valuation during the forecast period?

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

▪ Research Objectives

▪ Assumptions

▪ Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

▪ Report Description

- Market Definition and Scope

▪ Executive Summary

- Market Snippet, By Type

- Market Snippet, By Application

- Market Snippet, By Region

▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

▪ Market Dynamics

- Drivers

- Restraints

- Market Opportunities

Continue...

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:-

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

