Global Medical Sensors Market Is Expected To Reach Around USD 19.77 Billion By 2025 - Zion Market Research

The global medical sensors market is expected to reach approximately USD 19.77 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 7.80% between 2019 and 2025.
The global medical sensors market is expected to reach approximately USD 19.77 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 7.80% between 2019 and 2025.”SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled Medical Sensors Market By Type (Biosensors, Temperature Sensors, Motion Sensors, Image Sensors, Flow Sensors, and Pressure Sensors), By Placement (Wearable Sensors, Wireless Sensors, and Implantable Sensors), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others), and By Application (Diagnostics, Monitoring, Therapeutics, and Wellness and Fitness): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025. According to the report, the global medical sensors market was valued at around USD 11.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 19.77 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 7.80% between 2019 and 2025.
Medical sensors are sensors used in the biomedical electronics sector to measure liquid level, flow, pressure, etc. These sensors support different medical devices, such as anesthetic devices, respiratory systems, dialysis machines, spirometers, and video scopes. Medical sensors play a significant role in medical technology as they make medical equipment and devices more efficient, safer, and effective with simplified operations. The rapid developments witnessed in the medical equipment and devices industry and the increasing number of government initiatives are estimated to drive the global medical sensors market. The globally rising geriatric population requires additional medical care and assistance with advanced technologies and healthcare programs. This, in turn, is estimated to boost the global medical sensors market in the future.
Based on type, the global medical sensors market includes image sensors, biosensors, motion sensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, and flow sensors. The growing use of pressure sensors in manufacturing respiratory and ventilator products is projected to drive the pressure sensors segment in the future. The rising trend of body-worn sensors in remote patient monitoring is anticipated to increase the demand for temperature medical sensors in the years ahead. Based on placement, the market includes wearable sensors, wireless sensors, and implantable sensors. The growing adoption of implantable and wearable sensors to improve patient health and healthcare outcomes through advanced healthcare management and tracking will fuel the implantable sensors segment growth. Based on end-user, the market includes hospitals, rehabilitation centers, home care settings, clinics, and others (diagnostic centers and ambulatory surgical centers). Increasing investments in advanced technologies for hospitals and clinics and rising consumer spending on improved healthcare facilities are estimated to drive this segment over the forecast time period. Based on application, the global medical sensors market includes diagnostics, monitoring, therapeutics, and wellness and fitness. The rising number of diagnostic centers and growing consumer inclination toward wellness and fitness programs across the globe are projected to boost this segment’s growth in the upcoming years.
By region, North America is estimated to register a considerable CAGR in the future in the medical sensors market globally, owing to the increasing investments made in the medical sector. The Asia Pacific medical sensors market is projected to register substantial growth over the forecasted time period due to the increasing demand from end-user segments and high emphasis on technological advancements. The growing population in developing economies demands the establishment of an increased number of medical facilities like clinics and hospitals, which is anticipated to drive the Latin American market. In the Middle East and Africa, the increasing number of clinics and hospitals and rising development activities are projected to boost the medical sensors market in the years ahead.
Some major players operating in the global medical sensors market are Texas Instruments, Denso Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Bosch, Maxim Integrated, Delphi Automotive, STMicroelectronics N.V., CTS Corporation, Analog Devices, and Freescale.
This report segments the global medical sensors market as follows:
Global Medical Sensors Market: Type Analysis
Biosensors
Temperature Sensors
Motion Sensors
Image Sensors
Flow Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Global Medical Sensors Market: Placement Analysis
Wearable Sensors
Wireless Sensors
Implantable Sensors
Global Medical Sensors Market: Application Analysis
Diagnostics
Monitoring
Therapeutics
Wellness And Fitness
Global Medical Sensors Market: End-User Analysis
Hospitals
Clinics
Rehabilitation Centers
Home Care Settings
Others (Diagnostic Centers And Ambulatory Surgical Centers)
Impact Analysis for COVID-19
The COVID-19 epidemic has caused a significant change in the scale of the medical sensor market, put medical practices of all sizes under a great deal of stress, and caused healthcare facilities all over the world to be overrun by the enormous number of patients that visit them each day. In many nations around the world, the rising incidence of coronavirus disease has increased the demand for precise diagnosis and treatment tools. The COVID-19 pandemic has also made social distance among doctors and other healthcare professionals more necessary. As a result, the case volume for dental consumables has rapidly decreased in many imaging and diagnostic departments. The economic stability both now and in the future across all practice contexts is significantly impacted by this loss.
Growth Agents
The rising prevalence of dental diseases, the availability of free checkups, the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growth of dental tourism in emerging markets, and the rising disposable income in developing nations are all factors that are expected to contribute to the Medical Sensors Market's growth globally over the forecast period. For instance, the Seattle King County Free Health Clinic in the United States provided free dental and vision care services in February 2020. Additionally, it is anticipated that an increase in dentists will fuel the demand for medical sensors. For instance, according to the American Dental Association, there were 200,419 dentists practicing in the United States in 2019 compared to 199,486 in 2018.
