Swine Fever Vaccine Market is Slated to Witness Tremendous Revenue Growth of US$ 4,320.5 Million by 2030

The severity of the disease varies with the strain of the virus, the immune status of the herd, and the age of the pig.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global swine fever vaccine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,724.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Market Dynamics:

Increasing efforts by the government bodies to create awareness and prevent the spread of swine fever by organizing awareness campaigns are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2022, the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced new efforts to help prevent the introduction and spread of African swine fever in the U.S. Through an outreach and awareness campaign called “Protect Our Pigs,” APHIS will support commercial pork producers, veterinarians, and pig owners with information and resources to help safeguard America’s swine population and the pork industry.

Major Players Are:

• Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Animal Health),

• Ceva,

• Zoetis Services LLC,

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,

• Indian Immunologicals Ltd.,

• Bioveta,

• Komipharm, and EC21 Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Swine Fever Vaccine Market, By Type:

• African Swine Fever

• Classical Swine Fever

Global Swine Fever Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type:

• Live-Attenuated

• Chimeric (Live-attenuated or inactivated)

• Subunit or vector system based

• Replicon vaccine

Global Swine Fever Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Public

• Private

