Australia Hair Removal Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 1,131.8 Million by 2027 at a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%

The Australia hair removal market size reached US$ 806.5 Million in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 1,131.8 Million, growing at 5.90% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Australia Hair Removal Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the Australia hair removal market size reached a value of US$ 806.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,131.8 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.90% during 2022-2027.

Hair removal is a process of eradicating unwanted body hair without damaging the surrounding skin. Body hair is removed for cultural practices, sports, fashion, and medical reasons. Laser hair removal, depilatory creams, threading, shaving, electrical epilation, and waxing are some of the common hair removal techniques. Convenient hair removal products, including electronic devices and ready-to-use wax strips, have gained traction among consumers looking for easy and quick alternatives. As a result, hair removal practices are widely adopted across households, beauty parlors, and dermatology clinics in Australia.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Australia Hair Removal Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by rising consumer consciousness about physical appearances. In addition, the growing working women population and enhancing consumer living standards are stimulating the need for targeted treatments, such as unwanted body hair removal. This, coupled with the growing awareness regarding various benefits associated with dermatology procedures, and increasing expenditures on personal grooming, represent another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the rising influence of social media platforms, coupled with several celebrities promoting the use of hair removal products, is propelling the product demand across the country. Apart from this, the prevalence of metrosexual culture and the introduction of specialized hair removal solutions for the male population are also acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, numerous manufacturers are launching easy-to-use automated hair removal products, such as trimmers, epilators, and electric razors, which in turn, is anticipated to augment the product demand. Other factors, including the advent of cosmetic laser treatments, and the growing prominence of advanced light-based technologies, such as radiofrequency, intense pulsed light (IPL) and infrared, are expected to accelerate the market in Australia.

Australia Hair Removal Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Top Companies:

Abbvie Inc. (Allergan Inc.), Advanced Clinics Australia, Alma Lasers International, Braun GmbH, Candela Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumenis Inc., Results Laser Clinics, and Silk Laser Clinics.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, end user and gender.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Laser Hair Removal

• Electrical Epilation

• Waxing

Market Breakup by End User:

• Beauty Clinics

• Dermatology Clinics

• Home Use

Market Breakup by Gender:

• Men

• Women

Market Breakup by Region:

• Western Australia

• New South Wales

• Queensland

• Victoria

• Rest of Australia

