Global Bariatric Medical Chairs and Tables Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global bariatric medical chairs and tables market is expected to grow a CAGR of 8.41 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Bariatric Medical Chairs and Tables Market- by Operation (Manual Adjustment and Electric/ Automatic Adjustment), Portability (Portable [With Leg Rest & Reclining] and Standalone [Without Leg Rest & Reclining]), Type (Home Care & Long-Term Chairs and Clinical & Infusion Chair), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

A bariatric chair is designed for patients who are broader or heavier. Improved seat widths and more significant weight capacities (up to 40 stone) are available to make patients more comfortable. With increasingly obese patients undergoing surgery under fluoroscopic supervision, there is an increasing need for bariatric imaging tables. Both manual and electric medical chairs are offered on the market. Because of their high levels of adaptability and utility, as well as additional characteristics like a high backrest and a foot ledge/rest, bariatric medical chairs and tables are growing the fastest among other types of medical chairs in the healthcare and medical industries. Hospitals, speciality facilities, home care settings, and rehabilitation centres make up most of this market's end users.

The elderly and bariatric patients can do daily activities like eating, relaxing, and watching television with the help of these bariatric medical chairs and tables. The need for bariatric medical chairs and tables will rise dramatically as geriatric and bariatric operations expand globally. The growing older population and the growing number of people who are overweight or obese across all age groups would boost the demand for surgeries. Additionally, the market for bariatric medical chairs and tables grew as more and more technologically advanced, fully automated medical chairs were introduced. The market for bariatric medical chairs and tables is being driven by various factors, including an increase in the number of patients admitted to hospitals around the world and rising investments in the construction of healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations. Increasing government support for hospitals that are part of the healthcare industry. A well-equipped, well-prepared addition to outstanding infrastructure in hospital settings is being improved due to increasing investment in growing healthcare infrastructure.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the bariatric medical chairs and tables market over the forecast years. Most of the market share is attributable to reasonable government regulations and reimbursements offered for medical equipment, which are expected to fuel industry expansion in the following years. Additionally, the number of hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres in the United States and Canada is expanding, fueling the demand for bariatric medical chairs and tables. In addition, the Asia Pacific bariatric medical chairs and tables market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific bariatric medical chairs & tables market is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period due to rising occurrences of ailments linked to lifestyle. The expansion of ophthalmology, dental, and ENT clinics in China and India is one factor driving the high need for bariatric medical chairs and tables.

Major market players operating in the Bariatric Medical Chairs and Tables market include Horcher Medical Systems, Novum Medical Products, Knightsbridge Furniture, Krug, Navailles, Pardo, Sotec Medical, Stance Healthcare, Teal, Amico, Carolina, Direct Healthcare Group, Electric Mobility, Gardhen Bilance, GF Health Products, Hill-Rom, HMS-VILGO, VERMEIREN, WIELAND, Winco Mfg., LLC, NewLeaf Home Medical, K Care Healthcare Equipment, Kwalu, Nemschoff, Global Care, Axis Medical and Rehabilitation, Magnatek Enterprises, and IoA Healthcare.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In October 2018, Ocean Ergo, a line of six cutting-edge modular shower chairs commodes from Invacare, was introduced to increase user independence, comfort, and safety. The new launch aided the company in diversifying its line of medical furniture.

• In May 2018, at a gathering for the professional community held in Hong Kong Medical Devices and Supplies, LINET showcased its advancements. The company's current product line for medical furnishings was increased due to this strategy.

Market Segments

Global Bariatric Medical Chairs and Tables Market, by Operation, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Manual Adjustment

• Electric/Automatic Adjustment

Global Bariatric Medical Chairs and Tables Market, by Portability, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Portable [With Leg Rest & Reclining]

• Standalone [Without Leg Rest & Reclining]

Global Bariatric Medical Chairs and Tables Market, by Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Home Care & Long-Term Chairs

• Clinical & Infusion Chairs

Global Bariatric Medical Chairs and Tables Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Bariatric Medical Chairs and Tables Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Bariatric Medical Chairs and Tables Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Bariatric Medical Chairs and Tables Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Bariatric Medical Chairs and Tables Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Bariatric Medical Chairs and Tables Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

