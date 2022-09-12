Disposable Face Mask Market Increasing at A Phenomenal Pace to Reach more than USD 2104.7 Billion by 2028
The global disposable face mask market accounted for around USD 72,375 Million in 2020. growing at a CAGR of 52.5% from 2021 to 2028.
The global disposable face mask market accounted for around USD 72,375 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21, 04,699 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 52.5% from 2021 to 2028. Major companies in disposable face mask market are SAS Safety Corp., Uvex, Kimberly Clark, Moldex, 3M, Honeywell and KOWA Company amongst others. These players are set to bolster the development of global disposable face mask market.
According to analysts at Zion Market Research, the global disposable face mask market accounted for more than USD 72.35 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach more than USD 2104.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 52.5% from 2021 to 2028.
This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Disposable Face Mask Market by Product (Protective, Dust and Non-Woven), by Application (Personal and Industrial) by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”
Covid-19 Outbreak to Spur Growth
“As the virus shows little signs of diminishing, it is expected to give a steady boost to the disposable face mask market in the future” says the author of this study. The novel coronavirus has skyrocketed the need and demand for disposable face masks in consumer households as well as all industries. The pandemic is expected to generate huge revenue and in-turn boost disposable face mask market trends in the future.
Being a respiratory disease, as the COVID-19 pandemic revolves around nasal and oral protection, disposable face masks have emerged as an indispensable tool in the fight against this condition and to keep infection rates low.
Presence of Large Consumer Base In The Region Support Asia Pacific Dominance
Regionally, Asia Pacific has been leading in the worldwide disposable face mask market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the disposable face mask market study. The presence of large number of healthcare products manufacturers is one of the key factors behind the dominance of the Asia Pacific disposable face mask market. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic leading to a high demand for disposable face masks is also expected to augment this regional disposable face mask market.
Browse the full “Disposable Face Mask Market by Product (Protective, Dust and Non-Woven), by Application (Personal and Industrial) by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The disposable face mask market is one of the largely impacted markets by the outbreak of Covid-19. The novel coronavirus has skyrocketed the need and demand for disposable face masks in consumer households as well as all industries. The pandemic is expected to generate huge revenue for this market. Being a respiratory disease, as the COVID-19 pandemic revolves around nasal and oral protection, disposable face masks have emerged as an indispensable tool in the fight against this condition and to keep infection rates low.
Growth Factors
The outbreak of Covid-19 is the most important factor driving the growth of this market at the moment. Owing to the high demand in the market and potential massive growth in the next few years as a result of the pandemic, several new players have entered the industry. As the virus shows little signs of diminishing, it is expected to give a steady boost to the disposable face mask market in the future.
Apart from this, rising pollution and airborne infections are also anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast period. High levels of pollution leading to smog in several developed and industrialized areas can be expected to increase demand as inhaling such air directly can be severely harmful. Furthermore, disposable face masks are a vital component of the healthcare sector and extensively used in surgeries and other medical purposes. Being a basic requirement in any surgical unit, disposable face masks are expected to witness steady growth owing to such factors.
Read our other Trending Report:
Medical Robotics Systems Market
Single-Use Bioreactors Market
