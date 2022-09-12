Exterior Car Accessories Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2027 | Oakmore Pvt Ltd, Car Mate Manufacturing Co.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Exterior Car Accessories Market is estimated to be valued at US$ US$ 314,392.8 Million by 2027 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2022-2027).

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Exterior Car Accessories Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

Market Overview:

Exterior car accessories are used to enhance the overall appearance of the vehicle. This may include a plastic car door guard, rear mudguard, front mudguard, bumper guard, stickers, decals, wraps, tire inflators, and spoiler, among others. Engine splash shields, bonnets, fenders, and bumpers are some other important exterior parts of the automobile. Exterior car accessories are additions made to the exterior of a vehicle to enhance its overall appearance and functionality. Car exterior accessories such as exhaust nozzles, car door visors, car mudflap, led DRL lights, car wipers, bumper reflectors, and many others are used to upgrade and/or customize the vehicle. Therefore, with the increasing popularity of vehicle customization, the demand for exterior car accessories is also increasing worldwide.

Exterior Car Accessories Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in the global Exterior Car Accessories Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Oakmore Pvt Ltd, Car Mate Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Lund International, Inc., Truck Covers Usa Llc, Lloyd Mats, Pep Boys, Thule Group, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., Covercraft Industries Llc, and Mont Blac Industri

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Exterior Car Accessories Market, By Product Type:

‣ License Plate Frames

‣ Body Kits

‣ LED Lights

‣ Graphics & Reflectors

‣ Racks

‣ Exhaust Mufflers

‣ Alloy Wheels

‣ Covers

‣ Chrome Accessories

‣ Window Films

Global Exterior Car Accessories Market, By Vehicle Type:

‣ Mid-Size PC

‣ Premium PC

‣ Compact PC

‣ Luxury PC

‣ Pickup Trucks

Global Exterior Car Accessories Market, By Channel Type:

‣ OEM

‣ Aftermarket

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing automotive fleet and rising expenditure on exterior accessories is expected to fuel the growth of the exterior car accessories market during the forecast period. Consumers spend on various exterior car accessories to enhance the overall appearance of the vehicle. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2020, India was the fifth-largest auto market, with ~3.49 million units combined sold in the passenger and commercial vehicles categories.

Moreover, increasing demand for customized vehicles and the introduction of novel exterior car accessories is expected to drive the growth of the exterior car accessories market. For instance, in September 2021, Hyundai Motor India announced the launch of a wide range of Hyundai i20 N Line accessories. The accessories for the i20 N Line will be made available in two packages - Athletic Package and Flamboyant Package.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has had a swift and severe impact on the globally integrated automotive industry. Symptoms include a disruption in Chinese parts exports, closure of assembly plants, and large-scale manufacturing interruptions. This is placing intense pressure on the industry. The pandemic has had a potential impact on the light-vehicle aftermarket, encompassing parts and accessories sales. The automotive and mobility industries have certainly been among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the industry is recovering faster and is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the car accessories market, as the demand for car accessories is now increasing at a rapid pace.

Key Takeaways:

• The exterior car accessories market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for car accessories and the availability of car accessories on online platforms. For instance, in April 2021, Carluxxe Outfitters announced the launch of its new website to bring accessories closer to car buffs. Carluxxe Outfitters seeks to provide the best possible shopping experience to people looking to give their cars and trucks the best form of treatment to meet their vehicle needs.

• Among regions, North America and the Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the exterior car accessories market due to the rapidly growing automotive industry, increasing automotive fleet, and availability of car accessories on e-commerce platforms. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration, Mexico is the sixth-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, producing around 3 million vehicles annually. Moreover, over 89% of vehicles produced in Mexico are exported, with 80% destined for the United States.

Moreover, in March 2021, Amazon launched a sale on cars and bike accessories, offering up to 75% off on car mats, tire inflators, jumper cables, and much more.

