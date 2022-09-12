Submit Release
ONE Conference 2022 - video recordings now available

Did you miss the ONE Conference, want to catch up on sessions you were unable to attend or simply wish to relive the inspiring talks and discussions that took place in Brussels in June? You can now watch it all online.

The video recordings of all scientific sessions are now available on the sessions pages and on the EFSA YouTube channel.

If you are interested in learning more about a career at EFSA or about our partners’ projects, take a look at the video recordings of the side events that took place during the conference.

