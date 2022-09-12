Global Dental Consumables Market size to grow exponentially through 2030
The Global Dental Consumables Market was accounted for USD 32.67 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 47.33 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 4.6% between 2021 and 2028. ”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dental Consumables Market was accounted for USD 32.67 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 47.33 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 4.6% between 2021 and 2028.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the dental consumables market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2020 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the dental consumables market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the dental consumables market on a global level.
This report offers comprehensive coverage on global dental consumables market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the dental consumables market. This report included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the dental consumables market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.
The study provides a decisive view on the dental consumables market by segmenting the market based on product type and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2028. The product type market covered under this study includes dental implants, dental crowns and bridges, dental biomaterials, orthodontics, endodontics, peridontics and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Globally, Europe has been leading the worldwide dental consumables market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position within the years to return, states the dental consumables market study. Rise within the elderly population and large demand for contemporary dental treatment methods is that the main factor behind the dominance of the European dental consumables market. Extensive spending on oral healthcare activities by the govt is projected to contribute significantly towards the expansion of this regional market.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global dental consumables market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., 3M Company, Ultradent Products, Inc., Young Innovations Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., BioHorizons and Dentatus USA Ltd.
Browse the full “Dental Consumables Market By Product Type (Dental Implants, Dental Crowns And Bridges, Dental Biomaterials, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Peridontics And Others) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2020 – 2028.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, there's a drastic change within the size of the Dental Consumables market, medical practices of all sizes are under immense pressure, and healthcare facilities across the world are overwhelmed by the massive number of patients visiting them on a day today. The rising prevalence of coronavirus disease has driven the demand for accurate diagnosis and treatment devices in several countries across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the necessity for social distancing among physicians and other healthcare professionals. As a result, many imaging and diagnostic departments have experienced a rapid decline in dental consumables case volumes. This decline has important implications on the short-term and long-term economic stability across all practice settings.
Growth Factors
Growth in the dental consumables market can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of dental diseases, availability of free checkups, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the increasing disposable income in developing countries is predicted to propel growth of the worldwide dental consumables market over the forecast period. For example, in February 2020, the Seattle King County Free Health Clinic, U.S., offered free dental and vision care services. Also, an increasing number of dentists is additionally expected to spice up demand for dental consumables. For instance, consistent with the American Dental Association, the amount of dentists in office within the U.S. increased from 199,486 in 2018 to 200,419 in 2019.
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
