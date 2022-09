Pet Food Market Demand will be Increasing with Highest Growth Rate to Reach USD 118.17 Billion by 2028| Size and Share

Global Pet Food Market Size Valuation Global Pet Food Market Demand Global Pet Food Market Report by Size & Share

The global pet food market accounted for USD 80.41 Billion in 2020 and growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028, expected to reach USD 118.17 Billion by 2028

Global Pet Food Market Report by Demand, Revenue, Size, Segmentation, Industry Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Research, and Regional based Analysis| Zion Market Research” — Varsharani Lavate

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research Experts at Zion Market Research, the global pet food market accounted for USD 80.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 118.17 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of more than 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled โ€œPet Food Market By Product (Dry Food, Canned Food, Nutritious Food, Snacks, and Others), By Source (Animal-based, Plant-based, and Synthetic), By Type (Dog Food, Cat Food, and Others), By Distribution Channels (Online, Hypermarkets, Specialized Pet Shops, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 โ€“ 2028.โ€๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ & ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žSome of the key players in the pet food market are Diamond Pet Foods, The J.M. Smucker Company, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Total Alimentos SA, WellPet LLC, Nestlรฉ Purina, The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Hillโ€™s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Lupus Alimentos, Mars Incorporated, among others. Creating an online presence is one of the key strategies for market players.For instance, companies such as JustFoodforDogs, Farmerโ€™s Dog, Ollie, NomNomNow, and PetPlate received venture capitalist funding for fresh pet food. Subscription sales by popular sites such as Amazon and Chewy.com spurred growth. Get a FREE PDF Report to Know more about Latest Trends and Technology in Pet Food Market and Many more๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ๐Ÿ. ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ž๐ญ ๐‡๐ฎ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐จ ๐’๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐กThe rise in trend of dog adoption has increased the demand for pet food. Especially dog adoption is driving the growth. Pet owners concern about safety and health has also helped in the growth of the pet food market. Growing variants in pet food, rising disposable income, and an increase in the demand for premium pet food are also the reasons for the rise in the global pet food market.The availability of different pet food products in the market may impel the growth of the market in the forecast period. The growing occurrence of obese pets had regulated various laws regarding the nutrition content of pet food which may obstruct the growth of the pet food market in coming years. Nevertheless, the introduction of highly nutritious value food is expected to endow the pet food market with ample opportunities in the forecast period.๐Ÿ. ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ข๐ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐žRegionally, North America has been leading the worldwide pet food market and is anticipated to continue in the dominant position in the years to come. In the U.S., it was noted that around 60 % of houses possess pets in the U.S. which in turn drives the pet food market. Moreover, the growing concern for petsโ€™ health has resulted in high expenditure on pets in the U.S. This trend is expected to drive the pet food market in this region. The increasing vogue for different pets may persuade the pet food market growth in the coming years. Increasing disposable income is anticipated to trigger the growth of the pet food market in this region in the coming years.Access the full Report Summary โ€œPet Food Market By Product (Dry Food, Nutritious Food, Canned Food, Snacks, And Others), By Source (Plant-Based, animal-Based, And Synthetic), By Type (Cat Food, Dog Food, And Others), By Distribution Channels (Hypermarkets, Online, Specialized Pet Shops, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 โ€“ 2028.โ€๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ญ: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pet-food-market ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ:By ProductDry FoodCanned FoodNutritious FoodSnacksOthersBy SourceAnimal-basedPlant-basedSyntheticBy TypeDog FoodCat FoodOthersBy Distribution ChannelOnlineHypermarketsSpecialized Pet ShopsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaEuropeFranceThe UKSpainGermanyItalyRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaSoutheast AsiaRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of the Middle East & Africa๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐThe animal-based segment held a share of over 60% in 2020. Animal-based products are divided into meat products, proteins, amino acids, fats, and others. It provides fatty acids, iron, essential proteins, and vitamins to pets. Meat helps in increasing palatability and hence improves digestion. Fish bones are a major ingredient in pet food, as it has phosphorus and calcium. Fish is a rich source of omega-3 and vitamin A & D. The benefits of omega-3 is it helps in regulating the immune system, blood pressure, and cognitive function in older pets.๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐThe cat segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2021 to 2028. The trend of having more than one cat has helped in consistent growth. Cats need less training as compared to dogs and cats are also capable of spending more time alone while a dog canโ€™t. Besides, the cost of owning a cat is relatively low compared to a dog.The rise in consumer awareness about pet health has led to an increased focus on maintaining their overall health and checking the weight of dogs. Pet owners usually have their own trusted brands which they barely change and demand for premium dog food held a substantial share in the global pet food market.๐‘๐ž๐š๐ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญGlobal Furniture Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/589963842/global-furniture-market-size-is-anticipated-to-increase-usd-722-billion-by-the-end-of-2028-zion-market-research Global Legal Services Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/589955298/global-legal-services-market-is-projected-to-increase-at-a-cagr-of-over-4-2-during-2019-2025-zion-market-research Global Palm Oil Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/589547397/palm-oil-market-to-reach-92-billion-by-2021-and-growing-at-a-cagr-of-7-2-global-forecast-2016-and-2021 Global Medical Waste Management Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/589045176/global-medical-waste-management-market-to-grow-rapidly-at-a-cagr-of-4-9-during-forecast-of-2021-to-2028 Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/589401923/artificial-intelligence-in-diagnostics-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-phenomenal-rate-cross-usd-3982-4-million-by-2028 Global Medical supply delivery service market: https://www.einnews.com/amp/pr_news/589527926/medical-supply-delivery-service-market-earn-approx-49-1-usd-bn-in-2020-and-will-generate-revenue-104-2-usd-bn-by-2028 Global Kidney Function Tests Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-kidney-function-tests-market-industry-analysis-lavate/ Global Hadoop And Big Data Analytics Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/potential-impact-covid-19-hadoop-big-data-analytics-market-lavate/ Global Ceramic Tableware Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-ceramic-tableware-market-outlook-2020-2026-meissen-lavate/ Global Food Automation Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-food-automation-market-revenue-projected-around-lavate/

Pet Food Market Growth, Demand, Trends, Size and Expertise by Zion Market Research