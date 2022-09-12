Continuous Testing Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3,273.8 Mn by 2026 | EPAM Systems, Mindtree, ATOS, Hexaware, Cigniti

Continuous Testing Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Continuous Testing Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,273.8 Million in 2026 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period (2022-2026).

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Continuous Testing Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook. This research offers strategic recommendations based on industry experts’ consultations on market development, consumer demand, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, gross margins, and regional growth. It focuses on regional developments as well as market growth, pricing, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, and gross margins. The competitive landscape analysis of the top leading competitors is included in this study, together with information on their company profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities during the upcoming years.

Market Overview:

Continuous testing is the process of performing automated tests as part of a software delivery to obtain immediate feedback, thereby offering insights to help identify if software is ready to enter the delivery pipeline. These tests are conducted as a part of the software delivery pipeline to drive faster feedback on recent changes pushed to the code repository. Continuous testing improves risk management by detecting potential risks as early as possible. It is the process of testing early, testing often, testing comprehensively and using automation to achieve cohesive release goals. The aim of continuous testing is to test early, test often, and test faster in order to prevent the problems during software development lifecycle.

Continuous Testing Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Continuous Testing Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: EPAM Systems, Mindtree, HCL Technologies, ATOS, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware, Tricentis, Cigniti, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, and NIIT Technologies.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Continuous Testing Market, By Services:

‣ Managed Services

‣ Professional Services

Global Continuous Testing Market, By Deployment Type:

‣ On-premises

‣ Cloud

Global Continuous Testing Market, By Organization Size:

‣ Small and Medium Enterprises

‣ Large Enterprises

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing need for continuous and timely delivery is expected to augment the growth of the continuous testing market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, Sauce Labs Inc., the leading provider of continuous testing solutions, today announced the addition of API testing and monitoring to its continuous testing cloud, enabling enterprises to more confidently test and monitor both internal and public APIs.

Moreover, growing adoption of Agile and DevOps for project management across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the continuous testing market. Several companies worldwide are adopting Agile/DevOps approach. For instance, Deloitte adopted the agile approach for the testing processes. These approaches have put an increasing focus on speed and time to market, and lead to the creation of smaller, integrated teams that can handle a variety of tasks.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the growth of the continuous testing market, as most companies worldwide have shut down their business operations. However, the pandemic has reinforced automation in various business processes. Automation in the field of continuous testing provides services such as creating daily test reports and identifying defects in software. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for continuous testing, driving the growth of the continuous testing market.

Key Takeaways:

• The continuous testing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period due to the introduction of novel products. For instance, in March 2018, Sauce Labs, launched Continuous Testing Cloud to deliver high quality applications more efficiently. Continuous Testing Cloud meets the challenges of today’s competitive market by helping businesses create unforgettable, no-fail digital experiences for their customers.

• Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the continuous testing market owing to the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled devices, growing adoption of Agile and DevOps, increasing need for continuous and timely delivery, and growing digitalization in businesses.

For instance, in January 2022, Alithya Group Inc. announced the launch of Alithya GoTest, the newest version of its test automation and continuous testing solution. The new software enables rapid development of automated tests thanks to the construction of tests carried out using keywords. Alithya GoTest also enhances the overall user experience and scripting approach of the software solution.

