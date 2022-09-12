Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Size to Reach US$ 3.76 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.50% CAGR: IMARC Group

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market

The global airborne fire control radar market size reached US$ 2.84 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 3.76 Billion, growing at 4.50% (2022-2027).

The latest research study by IMARC Group, finds that the global airborne fire control radar market size reached a value of US$ 2.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.76 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027.

Airborne fire control radars (AFCRs) are long-range detection systems that track, intercept, and attack hostile air-to-air and air-to-ground agile targets. They consist of low-pulse repetition frequency (LPRF) systems and antennas to induce the doppler frequency for detecting changes in the range of moving targets. They are compact, lightweight, and integrated with the missiles, guns, and rockets in fast-strike aircraft and helicopters. They help aircraft navigate around stationary or moving objects and generate warnings to prevent collisions of large aircraft. As a result, AFCRs find extensive applications in navigation operations, detection, search, surveillance, and weapon guidance.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Trends and Drivers:

The global airborne control radar market is primarily driven by the rapid modernization of target detection equipment. Moreover, the rising demand for AFCRs by military and defense organizations for accurate target detection and conducting critical missions due to the increasing cross-border disturbances and terrorist attacks has catalyzed market growth.

Additionally, the growing procurement of fighter jets by governments of developing countries to strengthen the aerial strength of defense forces has augmented the product demand. Besides this, the surging adoption of active electronically scanned arrays (AESA) in aircraft is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for advanced electro-optical systems in helicopters for better combat capacities is another major growth-inducing factor.

Other factors, including significant improvements in the defense infrastructure, increasing automation in security and surveillance radar systems technology, product innovations, and a rising defense budget, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of Top Key Players:

Airbus SE

Aselsan A.?. (Turkish Armed Forces Foundation)

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, frequency band, application and end user.

Breakup by Frequency Band:

• S-band

• X-band

• Ku/K/Ka Band

Breakup by Application:

• Air to Ground

• Air to Sea

• Air to Air

Breakup by End User:

• Military

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

