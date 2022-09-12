Mining Truck Industry Overview, Demand, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the mining truck industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.



Mining Truck Market Overview:

The global mining truck market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. Mining truck represents heavy-duty dump trucks that are specifically engineered for use in high-production mining and transportation of rocks. They are available in several product types, such as rear dump trucks, lube trucks, bottom dump trucks, water trucks, etc. These mining truck models can efficiently maneuver in off-road and off-highway conditions and are also equipped to work on slippery roads. They are mostly utilized to haul and transport large quantities of mined material with ease. Consequently, mining truck variants find extensive applications across various sectors, including mining, construction, waste management, etc.

Mining Truck Market Trends/ Drivers:

The expanding mining industry and the increasing need for hassle-free and efficient transportation of mined materials are primarily driving the mining truck market. In addition to this, the growing automation of mining operations to improve productivity and reduce damage caused by on-site accidents is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the elevating usage of electric trucks to lower the emission of greenhouse gases during mining activities is further augmenting the global market. Besides this, the rising exploration of new coalfields and extraction of precious metals, owing to the escalating demand for energy, minerals, and ores across countries, is expected to bolster the mining truck market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global mining truck market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on type, application, payload capacity, and drive.

Competitive Landscape:

BEML Limited

Bryan Industries Pty Ltd

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Doosan Corporation

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Kress Corporation

OJSC BelAZ

Sany Group Co., Ltd.

Voltas Limited

Volvo Group

XCMG Group, etc.

Breakup by Type:

Bottom Dump

Rear Dump

Lube

Tow

Water

Others

Breakup by Application:

Coal Mining

Iron Mining

Copper Mining

Aluminum Mining

Others

Breakup by Payload Capacity:

<90 Metric Tons

90≤149 Metric Tons

150≤290 Metric Tons

>290 Metric Tons

Breakup by Drive:

Mechanical Drive

Electrical Drive

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2020-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

