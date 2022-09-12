Mining Truck Industry Overview, Demand, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the mining truck industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
Mining Truck Market Overview:
The global mining truck market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. Mining truck represents heavy-duty dump trucks that are specifically engineered for use in high-production mining and transportation of rocks. They are available in several product types, such as rear dump trucks, lube trucks, bottom dump trucks, water trucks, etc. These mining truck models can efficiently maneuver in off-road and off-highway conditions and are also equipped to work on slippery roads. They are mostly utilized to haul and transport large quantities of mined material with ease. Consequently, mining truck variants find extensive applications across various sectors, including mining, construction, waste management, etc.
Mining Truck Market Trends/ Drivers:
The expanding mining industry and the increasing need for hassle-free and efficient transportation of mined materials are primarily driving the mining truck market. In addition to this, the growing automation of mining operations to improve productivity and reduce damage caused by on-site accidents is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the elevating usage of electric trucks to lower the emission of greenhouse gases during mining activities is further augmenting the global market. Besides this, the rising exploration of new coalfields and extraction of precious metals, owing to the escalating demand for energy, minerals, and ores across countries, is expected to bolster the mining truck market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global mining truck market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on type, application, payload capacity, and drive.
Competitive Landscape:
BEML Limited
Bryan Industries Pty Ltd
Caterpillar Inc.
CNH Industrial N.V.
Deere & Company
Doosan Corporation
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
Komatsu Ltd.
Kress Corporation
OJSC BelAZ
Sany Group Co., Ltd.
Voltas Limited
Volvo Group
XCMG Group, etc.
Breakup by Type:
Bottom Dump
Rear Dump
Lube
Tow
Water
Others
Breakup by Application:
Coal Mining
Iron Mining
Copper Mining
Aluminum Mining
Others
Breakup by Payload Capacity:
<90 Metric Tons
90≤149 Metric Tons
150≤290 Metric Tons
>290 Metric Tons
Breakup by Drive:
Mechanical Drive
Electrical Drive
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2020-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
