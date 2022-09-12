Blackhawk Floors Now Offering Wood Floor Inspections in Phoenix and Other Cities in AZ

One of the Arizona’s best in hardwood flooring is now providing inspections of wood floors.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. announced today that it is now offering wood floor inspections in Phoenix.

“This is a tremendous benefit for our customers, so we’re very excited about it,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors.

Elquest, a certified National Wood Floor (NWFA) Certified Wood Floor Inspector, explained that with the wood floor inspection, it is possible to tell if a wood floor was installed with too high moisture content or if the wrong adhesive was used.

“There are many things that can cause a wood floor to fail, and many times it can be more than one reason,” said Elquest, who has been trained and tested by the best craftsman in the industry with more than years in the hardwood floor field making him an exceptional wood floor inspector. “Hiring someone with field experience and formal training makes sense.”

Customers, according to Elquest, can expect Blackhawk Floors to fully evaluate all of the issues that are presented by the commissioning party.

“We will not go on a witch hunt to find issues with a floor, nor will we ever skew our findings towards one party or the other,” Elquest stressed, before adding, “The data we gather will determine the fault or lack of. During the inspection, we will try to obtain as much information about the floor as possible.”

An additional reason to consider utilizing Blackhawk Floors services is that it has gone green and now uses VOC-free adhesives that are non-toxic and empowers customers with the safest option available.

A few of the company’s available products include: Solid Hardwood Floors; Engineered Hardwood Floors; Reclaimed Wood; Wood Walls; Luxury Vinyl Wood Flooring; Prime Waterproof Flooring, and more.

Elquest went on to point out that with the inspection, Blackhawk Floors, which now has over 800 samples on display in its wood flooring showroom, will determine what the issues are and their cause in a scientific manner.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

For more information, please visit https://blackhawkfloors.com/services/ and https://blackhawkfloors.com/blog/.

###

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States