PureKonect Celebrates a life well lived

She was a beacon of hope to woman around the world and a great example that woman are a gift. She destroyed discrimination of woman and that woman can takes thrones too and they can rule.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIIFORNIA, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureKonect would like to express its condolences to the Royal Family, United Kingdom, commonwealth countries and to everyone who mourns the the beloved queen.
— Dr. Gershom Sikaala founder of PureKonnect
Queen Elizabeth was the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, having reigned for 70 years. The beloved queen was 96 years old at the time of her passing. The Monarch died peacefully on Thursday 8 September 2022.
Born in 1926, Princess Elizabeth became queen at the tender age of 25, upon the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. Queen Elizabeth & prince Phillip were married in 1747. Their marriage lasted for 73 years, until Prince Philips’s passing on April 9th 2021. They had 4 children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.
Born in 1921, prince Philip was a former prince of Denmark and Greece. He served in the Royal Navy during World War Two. He became the longest-serving consort of any British monarch. He (Prince Philip) retired from royal duties in 2017 having completed more than 22,000 solo royal engagements.
Dr. Gershom Sikaala founder of PureKonnect states, “She was a beacon of hope to woman around the world and a great example that woman are a gift. She destroyed discrimination of woman and that woman can takes thrones too and they can rule. Queen Elizabeth is the examplle of being a mother and a leader.” Purekonect honors & celebrates the Queen’s life & service to the United Kingdom, commonwealth Countries and humanity. Dr. Sikaala added, recently PureKonnect honored and celebrated the former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela, who Queen Elizabeth also visited on one of her many trips to Africa. The Queen always had a heart for Africa.
PureKonect is a social media app that helps users connect with their friends and family and businesses connect with their consumers in a safe and secure platform. The Beverly Hills, Los Angeles based company was founded by Zambian Born, US based Inventor, Entrepreneur and Author Dr. Gershom Sikaala, who is also the desendent of a Royal Family from Africa.
Dr. Sikaala is passionate about helping people and businesses and has been part of many projects globally and in Africa before that have gone on to benefit many. A project he co-founded was the Zambikes, a globally recognized bicycle brand that helped create employment and opportunities for people in Zambia.
