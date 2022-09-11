Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with European Commission President von der Leyen

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss continued support for Ukraine, reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Europe’s energy security, and continue coordination to hold Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine.  Secretary Blinken and President von der Leyen also discussed the importance of ensuring continued stability and security in Bosnia and Herzegovina.  The Secretary emphasized the importance of a successful Seventh Replenishment Conference for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

