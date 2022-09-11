$2 Million in New U.S. Humanitarian Demining Assistance for the South Caucasus

To promote regional peace and cooperation, the United States is pleased to announce $2,000,000 for humanitarian demining operations in areas affected by the fall 2020 intensive fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the South Caucasus. Landmines and unexploded ordnance across the conflict zone continue to kill and maim civilians, block economic development, and impede the safe return of displaced communities.

Building on the $500,000 announced in November 2021, new U.S. funding will continue to strengthen the technical capacity of demining organizations to clear deadly landmines and unexploded ordnance. These efforts play a critical role bolstering human security and enabling displaced communities to return to their homes and rebuild their lives safely.

The United States is the world’s largest single financial supporter of conventional weapons destruction, investing over $4.7 billion in more than 100 countries since 1993 to promote international peace and security by addressing the threats that landmines and unexploded ordnance pose to civilians.

