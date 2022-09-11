Submit Release
News Search

There were 189 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 237,669 in the last 365 days.

On the Occasion of the Ethiopian New Year

On the occasion of the Ethiopian New Year, the United States stands with the people of Ethiopia and supports ongoing diplomatic efforts to realize their desire to live in peace, with economic opportunity for all.  We commend the African Union for its work to bring the Ethiopian government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to talks as soon as possible to resolve the ongoing conflict.  We encourage a robust process that responds to the Government of Ethiopia’s declared readiness to go “anywhere, anytime” for the sake of peace and the TPLF’s statement today that they are ready to end the fighting and seek to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue. International partners stand ready to support this process.  Eritrea and others should cease fueling the conflict.

The United States supports Ethiopia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and wants to return to a strong partnership. In the spirit of the new year, we call on the country’s leaders to put Ethiopia on a path that ends the suffering and achieves a lasting peace.

You just read:

On the Occasion of the Ethiopian New Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.