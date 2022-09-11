Labor Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Class Action Lawsuit, Against Vitalant, for Alleged Violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act

Vitalant allegedly violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide employees with legally required meal and rest periods, as well as allegedly failed to provide a valid authorization under the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

SAN MATEO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 11, 2022

The San Mateo employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Vitalant alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Vitalant is currently pending in the San Mateo County Superior Court, Case No. 22-CIV-03291. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Vitalant failed to fully relieve Plaintiff for her legally required thirty (30) minute meals breaks. Employees were also allegedly required, from time to time, to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided the legally required ten (10) minute rest periods. The California Supreme Court defines off-duty rest periods as the time during which an employee is relieved from all work-related duties and free from employer control.

The Fair Credit Reporting Act 15 U.S.C. § 1681, et seq. ("FCRA"), provides individuals with a number of rights. Specifically, pertaining to employment-related background checks, the FCRA provides that a prospective employee must give valid consent to the background check. The FCRA requires a signed authorization and disclosure from the applicant, sometimes referred to as a "consent" form. Plaintiff completed the background check and authorization form, despite the authorization form being invalid under the requirements of the FCRA.

