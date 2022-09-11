DOJ Continues to Redact, Suppress Crucial Documents Involving Voter Registration Projects, According to FGA

Department of Justice Redacted Documents That Reveal Biden Administration`s Plan to Expand Voter Registration and Participation

The Foundation of Government Accountability (FGA), under the Freedom of Information Act, was due to receive documents from the Department of Justice (DOJ) on September 8th that revealed how the DOJ is complying with the Biden Administration`s Executive Order 14019, titled ‘Promoting Access to Voting'.

In an unprecedented move, the Biden Administration in March 2021 required all Federal agencies to devise plans to increase voter registration and voter participation, immediately raising issues about partisanship and fairness.

However, the DOJ did not turn over specifically requested documents, and the documents they did turn over were heavily redacted.

Among the missing documents was the DOJ`s 15-page strategic plan that detailed how the agency will help increase voter registration and participation. This document is a finished product, completed as part of Biden`s Executive Order. In July, a Federal District Court ruled the DOJ must turn over the documents to the FGA, and this post-decisional document clearly is required to be disclosed.

"The American people deserve to know if the Biden Administration's unprecedented action is fair and non-partisan, or if it is designed to help one political party over the other," said Tarren Bragdon, FGA President and CEO. "Why are they ignoring public record requests for strategic plans on federal voter registration efforts? Why are they treating these documents like they're classified information dealing with nuclear weapons? Midterms are approaching, and the DOJ's failure to disclose information raises troubling issues. They need to reveal these public documents to keep our elections fair."

