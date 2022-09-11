DANCE FOR JUSTICE, REMEMBERING MEGAN MOHN PROTEST THIS SUNDAY, 3PM AT STATE CAPITOL
A Dance for Justice celebration, in memory of Megan Mohn whose death was ruled a homicide caused by Salt Lake City Police officers is being held today Sept. 11.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nomad Alliance, in conjunction with the ACLU, Utah Black Lives Matter, Utah Against Police Brutality, Our Unsheltered Relatives, the Church of Protest, and others are planning a Dance for Justice celebration, in memory of Megan Mohn whose death was recently ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner, caused by several Salt Lake City Police officers.
Megan's death was not incidental. Also at fault are systems that refuse to do more to halt the homeless epidemic, or see a human being in mental distress and need, not as a subhuman threat to society, deserving excessive force and death, but as someone who needs help, protection, and support.
The Nomad Alliance housed Megan in a micro-home for six months. We helped her get a job, which she kept during the entire time she lived on our property. She was stable, clean off hard drugs, and thriving. She was housed for ten entire months, homeless again for less than 36 hours, evicted overnight at the home where she was petsitting, when this tragedy occurred. Had she had access to a stable place to live, had the city listened to our pleas for a sanctioned campground and a safe place for the unhoused to be, this never would have happened.
We will mourn, in dance and joyful movement, asking our leaders to do more for the Megans of this world, but also every one of us who is suffering and struggling from oppressive systems who turn a blind eye to all our pain.
We will convene on the Utah State Capitol steps with some speeches, to move collectively down State Street with DJs providing sound on mobile trailers and cars blasting their favorite music. We will dance down to finish at the City / County Building, with more speeches, DJ's playing music and dancing.
We will sing one note in harmony, giving a voice to the voiceless.
Thank you for your consideration.
What: Dance for Justice, Remembering Megan Mohn
When: Sunday, September 11th, 3pm
Where: Utah State Capitol, dancing down State Street to City Hall
Why: To remember Megan Mohn who died at the hands of police earlier this year, and to push the Salt Lake City police department to reform the way they deal with the unsheltered populations, as well as press the city for a sanctioned campground.
To read more about Megan Mohn's life and see photos of her, please click HERE.
