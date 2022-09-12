Government of Jersey, Channel Islands, Awards 12km Inspection Project to Electro Scan UK
Utilities Acknowledge That They Can't Manage What They Don't 'See' Using CCTV Cameras and Can't Manage What They Don't 'Hear' Using Acoustic Sensors
Everyone knows that you can't manage what you don't 'see' and you can't manage what you don't 'hear.' So, Electro Scan is delighted to be returning to the Channel Islands with our advanced technology.”SWINDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. has been awarded a 12-kilometer inspection project for the Government of Jersey, Channel Islands, after a competitive tender to evaluate Clay, Concrete, and Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) for leaks not found or recorded by legacy Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras or Acoustic sensors.
A key aspect of the project will be the evaluation of a pressurised fire suppression network supporting the island's aboveground fuel depot.
The project in Jersey is expected to be completed by the end of the year and will be overseen by the Department of Infrastructure, Housing & Environment, Operations & Transport.
"Everyone knows that utilities can't manage what they don't 'see' and can't manage what they don't 'hear'," stated Brad Weston, Managing Director, Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. "So, Electro Scan is delighted to be returning to the Channel Islands with our advanced technology."
Jersey's population is nearly 110,000 spread across 118.2km2 (45.6 sq mi) of land, or about 0.7 times the size of Washington, D.C.
Not part of the United Kingdom (UK) or European Union (EU), Jersey is a separate possession of the Crown, known as the British Isles.
While high-resolution CCTV cameras were traditionally used to inspect sewage and stormwater pipes for defects, their inability to determine if cracks go through pipe walls has limited its ability to tell whether cracks or joints leak. A key contributor to tidal infiltration and wet weather infiltration.
CCTV's failure to certify repairs and CIPP lined pipes as watertight is another major concern for water companies.
Finally, if service connections have leaks, i.e. where homes connect to the local sewer, water companies that use CCTV cameras may inadvertently give ratepayers a 'clean bill of health' for their sewers. Only to later find that rainwater was able to enter the sewers via undetected leaks, overloading the network, causing sewer back-ups, overflows, and residential flooding.
Since AI programs utilize the same frame-by-frame video files produced by the most advanced CCTV cameras, once promising AI programs have fizzled in popularity due to their lack of actionable and value-added data.
In contrast, Electro Scan's machine-intelligent, non-acoustic, non-visual technology is unaffected by water levels inside of pipes, grease, tides, groundwater conditions, noise, silt, or visual impediments. Instead, automatically geocoding and measuring all pathways where water can flow in or out of a pipe.
As a result, Electro Scan's technology provides unambiguous & unbiased leak detection and is able to certify that repairs don't leak. Critical for managing pressurised and gravity pipelines.
Founded in 2014, Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. maintains its UK headquarters in Covent Gardens, London and earlier this year opened its first UK Electro Scan Service Centre at Unit 15 Kembrey Trade Centre, Aspen Close, Swindon SN2 8AJ.
Jersey is the largest and southernmost of the UK's Channel Islands, with elevations ranging from sea level to 143 meters (469 ft) above sea level.
On 10 October 2008, Jersey recorded its highest tide with a height of 12.3 meters (40.45 ft), with Super Tides sometimes lasting up to five (5) consecutive days at a time and routinely reaching 11 meters (36 ft).
By comparison the Bay of Fundy on the Atlantic coast of North America, between the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, and the US state of Maine, is known for having the highest tidal range in the world reaching 14.5 meters (47.5 ft).
This week, Electro Scan UK will be showing the latest technology that replaced acoustic sensors for pressurised leak detection and its gravity-based sensors that replace CCTV cameras to locate infiltration at No-Dig Live in Peterborough, England.
Also, Electro Scan and Cappagh Browne have been selected as a FINALIST at the UK Society of Trenchless Technologies (UKSTT) INNOVATIVE PRODUCT AWARD DETECTION, LOCATION, & INSPECTION for its 50km assessment project at Southern Water.
As part of its nominated project, Electro Scan found that prior CCTV had failed to locate or quantify existing leak locations, while FELL automatically identified hundreds of leaks at pipe wall cracks, joints, and service connections.
Results are available within minutes after each scan using Electro Scan's CriticalSewers® cloud application; then displayed in Innovyze® InfoAsset® Planner via a jointly-developed Application Programming Interface (API) for additional business analytics and risk assessment.
Uxbridge, UK-based Drain-IT will provide a jetting van to support Electro Scan's work while in Jersey.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary Electro Scan (UK) Ltd., is a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment, location, and quality assurance products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline industry. The company designs, develops, and markets its proprietary equipment, delivering field services and cloud-based applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks typically not found by legacy inspection methods. Follow Electro Scan Inc. on LinkedIn.
