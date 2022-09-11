Submit Release
As the UN Human Rights Council Begins, Sri Lanka Intimidates Tamil's Calling to Refer Sri Lanka to Int’l Criminal Court.

UN Human Rights Council

Appeal To UN Human Rights Council President Federico Villegas, To Take Action To Secure Tamil's Right To Campaign On UN Human Rights Council Issues In Sri Lanka

COLOMBO , SRI LANKA , September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

In an urgent appeal to UN Human Rights Council President Federico Villegas, a former Tamil Member of Parliament and a former Tamil Deputy Chairman-Eastern Provincial Council, have jointly urged him to take steps to protect them from intimidation and harassment from feared Terrorist Intelligence Department (TID) to hinder their activities on UN Human Rights Council issues, including their campaign to Refer Sri Lanka to International Criminal Court (ICC) for committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed against Tamil people.

"We are summoned to report to the TID head office in the Sri Lankan Capital Colombo. We fear this intimidation and harassment tactic is to silence us and to sabotage our UNHRC activities" said former Member of Parliament Gnanamuthu Srineshan and former Deputy Chairman-Eastern Provincial Council Nithiyananthan Indrakumar.

Recently, Tamils jointly wrote a letter to UN Human Rights Council Member States, signed by major segments of Tamil society, including Political Parties, Members of Parliament, Religious Leaders, Civil Society Leaders and others urging UNHRC to Refer Sri Lanka to the ICC.
BELOW, PLEASE FIND THE LETTER:

September 9, 2022

Honorable Federico Villegas
President
UN Human Rights Council
Geneva

Dear President,

We, a former Tamil Member of Parliament and a former Deputy Chairman-Eastern Provincial Council, are jointly writing to you to take steps to protect us from intimidation and harassment from feared Terrorist Intelligence Department (TID) to hinder our activities on UN Human Rights Council issues, including our campaign to Refer Sri Lanka to International Criminal Court (ICC) for committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed against the Tamil people.

We are summoned to report to the TID head office in the Sri Lankan Capital Colombo. We fear this intimidation and harassment tactic is to silence us and to sabotage our UNHRC activities.

Recently, major segments of Tamil society, including political parties, Members of Parliament, religious leaders, civil society leaders and others wrote a letter to UNHRC Member States to help refer Sri Lanka to the ICC.
We urge you, as President of the UN Human Rights Council, to use your good offices to protect us and to secure our rights to campaign to urge UNHRC to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at this session.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

1) Gnanamuthu Srineshan, Former Member of Parliament (MP).
2) Nithiyananthan Indrakumar, Former Deputy Chairman-Eastern Provincial Council.

Lanka News
LN
email us here

