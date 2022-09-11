Submit Release
Statement by Minister Blair on Firefighters' National Memorial Day

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair issued the following statement on Firefighters' National Memorial Day:

"Every day, Canadian firefighters bring remarkable expertise, passion, courage, and commitment to a dangerous, but vital job – one that all Canadians rely on. Today, across Canada, firefighters are gathering on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks, to remember the courage and sacrifice of the firefighters who stepped up to answer the call in the face of a previously inconceivable act of terror.

As we mark Firefighters' National Memorial Day, I encourage all Canadians to take a moment and reflect on the heroic acts performed by firefighters across our nation, and to honour the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, and a grateful nation, I offer Canada's firefighters my deepest thanks."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

