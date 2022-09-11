Haivision Powers Real-Time Cloud Distribution for International Sports Broadcasting's Coverage of the 2022 World Games

Cloud-based workflows enabled ISB to send the highest quality video contribution at low latency over the public internet without the need for expensive satellite or fiber installations

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IBC2022 (Hall 2.B36) — Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") HAI, a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that International Sports Broadcasting (ISB) leveraged Haivision technology to enable cloud-based workflows for coverage of the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama and provide multiple real-time video feeds to broadcasters worldwide.

Leveraging Haivision cloud-based video networking technology and a fleet of Haivision Makito X real-time video encoders, along with the SRT video transport protocol, ISB provided host broadcasting services to 20 rightsholders in over 50 countries during the World Games. The Haivision solution delivered eight live video feeds to rightsholders as well as prepackaged content for The World Games Channel, a ready-to-air channel made up of live and prerecorded sports and highlight packages. The live video feeds originating from OB vans at various sports venues were encoded at low latency using Makito X video encoders and sent for cloud distribution.

"Haivision products are very user-friendly without complex menus to navigate," said Ursula Romero, Managing Director, ISB. "We could easily monitor streams with just a laptop and keep an eye on where feeds were going and who was receiving them. Haivision made making the decision to move to the cloud easy. It paid off and we were very happy with the results."

"Haivision solutions continue to power cloud workflows and give broadcasters the flexibility to cover live events from any location," said Ghislain Collette, Vice President, Product Management, Haivision. "Along with SRT, Haivision technology including the flagship Makito X Video Encoder enables broadcasters to send the highest quality video contribution at low latency over the public internet without the need for expensive satellite or fiber installations."

For more information on Haivision solutions, visit Hall 2, Stand B36 at IBC2022.

About Haivision Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com

Media Contact

Haivision, Haivision, +1 857-217-2886, haivision@rlyl.com

SOURCE Haivision