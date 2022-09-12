Sunspear Energy Becomes SunPower Elite Dealer
We’re honored to have achieved Elite Dealer status with SunPower, one of the world’s most innovative and quality-driven energy companies. This ranking offers our customers even greater confidence.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunspear Energy, a Hawaii based solar dealer — is excited to announce that it has been elevated as a SunPower Elite Dealer in the state of Hawaii.
SunPower carefully selects its Elite Dealers, combining SunPower’s 37-year history in solar with local expertise. Certified installers complete and pass sales and installation training with SunPower, ensuring the organization can meet rigorous quality standards. Elite Dealers are also required to meet higher customer satisfaction scores.
Sunspear Energy was launched in 2017 by a management team that worked closely together for one of Hawaii’s largest solar integrators completing over 75MW of solar installations from 2004-2016.
Sunspear has worked closely with SunPower since its inception, installing over 12,500 SunPower panels at the Honolulu Airport as well as completing large installations at the University of Hawaii Community College Campuses from 2018 – 2020.
Sunspear launched their residential energy division in 2020 and uses its deep experience to consult, engineer, plan, permit, install and maintain residential solar systems throughout the island of Oahu.
“We’re honored to have achieved Elite Dealer status with SunPower, one of the world’s most innovative and quality-driven energy companies,” said Jeff Kaemmerlen, CEO of Sunspear Energy. “This ranking offers our customers even greater confidence that they’re receiving the highest quality solar from the most reputable solar installers in the market.”
About Sunspear Energy
Sunspear Energy, a SunPower Elite Dealer, is one of Hawaii's leading providers of state-of-the-art solar power systems. With deep experience in commercial installation, Sunspear is focused on renewable energy solutions for Hawaii with the goal of helping the state reach its 100% renewable energy target. They offer turn-key solutions to homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations, and public sector entities. To learn more visit https://sunspearenergy.com/
