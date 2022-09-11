Norway Aquaculture Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Norway Aquaculture Market Report

The Norway aquaculture market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.54% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Norway Aquaculture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds the Norway aquaculture market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.54% during 2022-2027.

Aquaculture is an activity of cultivation of aquatic animals and plants in a pond, floating cage, tank, and other water bodies. It also maintains stocks of existing fish through transplantation and artificial recruitment. This procedure also involves the production of Bait fish for sport and commercial fishery.

COVID-19 Impact on Market: (Positive Impact)

Norway Aquaculture Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the extensive adoption of seafood due to the rising awareness of the health benefits associated with it. Additionally, the rising demand for exporting seafood to other countries is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the ideal climatic conditions for cultivating aquatic animals and plants are catalyzing the market growth.

Along with this, the utilization of innovative technologies by market players to assure sustainable growth is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, the rising support by the government of Norway to promote aquaculture, and the extensive investment in research and development (R&D) activities are factors strengthening the market growth.

Norway Aquaculture Market 2022-2027 Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, fish type, environment and distribution channel.

Breakup by Fish Type:

• Freshwater Fish

• Molluscs

• Crustaceans

• Others

Breakup by Environment:

• Fresh Water

• Marine Water

• Brackish Water

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Traditional Retail

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialized Retailers

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Eastern Norway

• Fjord Norway

• Northern Norway

• Southern Norway

• Trøndelag

