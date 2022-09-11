Adaptive US Launches Free Skills Assessment App: CompetencyPro

Adaptive's CompetencyPro assists professionals to track their skills over a period of time and take actions to improve their skills – All for FREE!

Adaptive US Inc. announces the launch of 'CompetencyPro,' a Skill Assessment Tool that helps business analysts and organizations assess BA skills over a period.

As knowledge workers, business analysts must be aware of the skills in demand in the marketplace and know where they stand with respect to those skills. Adaptive US is always committed to the skill assessment and improvement of the global BA community as its core purpose.

"As part of our commitment to the business analyst community, we are happy to launch our newest product, CompetencyPro. This is absolutely free to business analysts. In it’s future release, the app will be enhanced for corporate clients for a small subscription fee.

CompetencyPro will definitely be a great boost to all the professionals desiring to assess their skills continuously. Several other BA tools such as Requirements Ambiguity Checker App are in the pipeline as part of its commitment to the BA community." says LN Mishra, Co-founder, and COO at Adaptive US.

To know more about the various features of CompetencyPro, please visit - https://www.adaptiveus.com/free-competency-assessment-tool

About Adaptive US

Adaptive US was founded to assist business analysts in their skill development journey and help them unleash their true potential and leverage it to achieve their dream careers. It is backed by a team of professionals regarded as thought leaders and trendsetters globally in this domain.

It is one of the world's trusted IIBA training organizations, maintaining an incredible 97% success rate for students. We have helped 10000+ students with upskilling and 1350+ to complete their IIBA certification goals. In addition, adaptive US provides certification training and learning resources for the most popular international certifications in the Business Analysis domain.

Adaptive US is the only training organization to offer its students a 100% Success or 100% Refund on their instructor-led training.

Media Contact

Adaptive US

LN Mishra

+1 877-872-2860

United States