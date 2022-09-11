SliceSpace Offers Investors A Slice of Real Estate at the Price of a Pizza Slice

SliceSpace is pushing for more equal access to becoming a commercial real estate owner and for everyone to have equal opportunity to invest in their company through WeFunder.

It is no longer news that the wealth gap is widening. As if that is not enough, inflation is on a historic incline, making it increasingly difficult for the average person to afford basic commodities. In the midst of all these, it is understandable that the farthest thing from the mind of most people is owning real estate. In fact, the average person has given up on the thought of ever owning their dream home or even delving into the real estate sector due to how expensive it is. This is where SliceSpace comes in.

SliceSpace is making it easy for anyone to own a piece of commercial real estate without burning a hole through their pockets. Unlike traditional real estate firms and their numerous barriers to entry, using SliceSpace is as easy as buying a slice of pizza. This is all thanks to its unique real estate fractionalization strategy that allows anyone with just a few dollars to own part of the buildings they live in, work in, or even their favorite venues. Just like owning commercial real estate, these buildings will also serve as additional income for users as they get access to money earned from rent appreciation and distribution.

Since SliceSpace is listed on the Algorand blockchain, it can readily carry out fractionalized real estate ownership and daily rent payouts to its members. The platform also allows for a liquid market on the backend, allowing individuals to have constant liquidity in their real estate assets. In contrast to its competitors, anyone can buy slices in SliceSpace, and ownership can be attained for $10 or less.

SliceSpace is not only available to hopeful landlords, though. Commercial building owners are free to list the tokenized versions of their properties on the platform so they can be a part of the liquidity that comes with it.

So, a commercial real estate owner can put part of their building up for sale on SliceSpace, while still maintaining majority ownership. However, unlike traditional real estate platforms, owners don’t directly list their properties on SliceSpace. Instead, SliceSpace takes the time to vet all property owners with the help of institutional liquidity providers to ensure they’re the right fit. If they are, SliceSpace will then acquire the equity, and then establish a secondary market. SliceSpace is extremely selective about the properties it offers users, only focusing on high-tier properties that normally wouldn’t be accessible to the average individual. The company is looking to onboard 100 properties in the next two years.

Individuals can purchase slices of commercial real estate on SliceSpace with crypto or fiat currency. This makes SliceSpace a dynamic option for those who are interested in owning commercial real estate but are still new to the crypto world and might be more comfortable using fiat currency to get started.

Currently, SliceSpace is onboarding investors into its beta program and already has thousands of interested persons on its waitlist. To be a part of this exclusive group, please sign up at wefunder.com/slicespace.

