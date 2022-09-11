New Music From ‘Brilyent Kelly’ is Available For Streaming Now
EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan -based singer, songwriter, and producer Brilyent Kelly is proud to announce the release of his new album. Brilyent Way contains 7 songs, which include hit single Champagne, which is the first song on the album, Safe featuring Mr. Cheeks rand 5 banging tracks such as Prove It featuring Pastor Troy, Same Thing Different Day featuring Rick Ross, and other singles like Big Faces, Like Mike, and Blessed.
“I am excited the album has finally dropped for my fans,” said Brilyent. “This is my first album and I am excited to share this body of work with everyone. I wanted to let them know about me and show them a new side of me that they didn’t know. I hope this album reaches a larger audience of old and new hip hop and rap music fans who enjoy my musical talent.
Brilyent’s silky rap voice and lyrical dexterity drips through this album and starts with the first track on the album titled “Champagne,” where he talks about sipping his champagne and having a good time with his girl. In the second verse, he says “This drink taking control of me, I don’t know which way to go, should I go home or should I stay tonight and take the morning flight. Pour up another one Netflix and Chill”. Champagne is available on Spotify.
He brings that same energy to classic hit “Safe” where he says he’s got to leave early, come back late, get his hustle and prays to come back safe. Brilyent features the ever dexterous Mr Cheeks who typically crashes in with his hard hitting lines that seem unstoppable. Stream “Safe” on Spotify.
Brilyent Way Tracklist
Champagne
Same Thing Different Day Feat. Rick Ross
Safe Feat. Mr. Cheeks
Big Faces
Prove It Feat. Pastor Troy
Like Mike
Blessed
Brilyent Way is available for streaming at www.brilyentkelly.com, or you can also stream the party mix special edition copy. “Brilyent Way” Hosted by Dj Rob E Rob on Datpiff, Spinrilla, MyMixtapes, and more.
Brilyent Kelly can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, and more!
