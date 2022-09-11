Mompush Named Best Travel Stroller of 2022 by Miami Herald

The Mompush Lithe stroller was recently selected as the Miami Herald Editor's Choice for Best Travel Stroller of 2022. Mompush provides high-quality, durable products to make an active lifestyle easier with strollers designed to last through the toddler years.

Childcare retailer Mompush designs its products to make parents’ lives easier and to match their style. Taking the needs of both parents and children into account, Mompush strollers come in several varieties, each aimed at meeting different parenting needs.

“Mompush is an innovative American company with one mission—to make high-quality baby products that fit the needs of your new life as a parent while appealing to the sense of style that you’ve always had,” Mompush founders said.

Life doesn’t give parents a pause button through the chaotic moments of raising children, but Mompush aims to make parenthood easier. Something as simple as an afternoon walk to soak up the sunshine becomes more enjoyable with the right stroller providing comfort to the child and ease to the parent.

Founders said, “We believe that well-designed, high-quality, multi-functional strollers can greatly improve the quality of life and bring happiness to every family.”

100 Day Trial

Mompush offers a stress-free trial of the Mompush Ultimate 2 stroller for 100 days, with guaranteed money back if parents aren’t satisfied with the stroller.

“We stand by the quality and durability of our strollers and think you’ll love them, too,” Mompush representatives said. “And because actions speak louder than words, we’ll send you a stroller to test for 100 days so you can really feel the Mompush difference.”

- Buy with free shipping.

Purchase the Mompush Ultimate 2 on the website and register the product online.

- Test drive the stroller for 100 days.

Put the stroller to the test. Parents are encouraged to explore their area and enjoy life with their babies.

- Love it—Or not.

If parents don’t love their Mompush stroller at the end of the 100-day trial, they can return it for a full refund, aside from shipping.

Designed to grow with baby

Mompush baby strollers are designed to grow with the baby, maintaining their usefulness from birth through the toddler years. With a convertible design that shifts from bassinet (in most models) to upright seat and adjustable handles and footrest, Mompush offers an affordable stroller option for every family.

Best Travel Stroller of 2022

The Mompush Lithe was voted Best Travel Stroller of 2022 by the Miami Herald.

Different options for different styles

The Lithe is a lightweight travel stroller without the iconic Mompush bassinet or car seat adapter. However, it does have a four-wheel suspension and a lightweight aluminum frame that folds luggage style. The Lithe Double is a side-by-side travel stroller.

Mompush strollers all have an extra large sun canopy with 50+ UPF protection, ventilation panels, a full seat recline, and a lifetime warranty.

The Wiz is Mompush’s compact newborn stroller which features the infant bassinet but requires two hands to recline the seat. Mompush offers the Meteor 2 as an advanced, versatile stroller with features like one-handed recline and an adjustable handlebar and footrest. The Ultimate 2 is Mompush’s full-size all-terrain stroller with all the features and options.

Conclusion

Mompush has innovative, affordable, and stylish options for every parent. To learn more about the selection of strollers or the 100-day trial and lifetime warranty, visit the Mompush website or reach out on social media through Facebook or Instagram.

Media Contact

Mompush

Jay Xu

United States