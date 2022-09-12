Mulat’s Sneaker Collection Bridges Gap Between Fashion and Empowering Men

The brand’s height boosting sneakers are designed to help short men feel more confident with increased height.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular sneaker brand, Mulat , is pleased to announce the launch of its game-changing, height-boosting sneakers for men.Based in Ireland, Mulat is an urban fashionwear brand that offers a broad range of creatively and purposefully designed pieces, including t-shirts, trousers, footwear, jewellery, and duffel bags. The brand’s mission is to help consumers level up their fashion game and reinvent themselves with stylish products that are designed to last – and to inspire.In the brand’s most recent news, Mulat is disrupting the fashion industry with its height-boosting sneakers, the Mulat Ultraplex Sneakers – a move aimed at bolstering men’s’ confidence through the footwear they choose. The sneakers are specifically designed to help short men feel more confidence with an increased height of up to 2.5”/6cm, without sacrificing style. According to the company, many women set a minimum height standard for the men they date, and don’t even consider any as serious dating potential unless they are ‘at least 6ft. Obviously, this isn’t something men can control and can be damaging to their confidence – while women have the choice to wear makeup, heels, and more.“When creating our line, we wanted to acknowledge the fact that while there are high heels for women, there’s absolutely nothing for men in this regard,” says founder of Mulat. “We believe that men should be allowed to feel confident, too, especially through the footwear they choose. As such, we designed a sneaker collection that bridges this gap between fashion and empowering men.”The Mulat Ultraplex Sneakers boast numerous features and benefits for men who need a boost to their confidence, including:• Built-in discreet height boosting sole, cleverly disguised with its outer design• Stylish charcoal black colour• Minimal and athletic design to go with any outfit• Aesthetics that provide an athletic, yet smart-casual feel• And moreRave reviews are already pouring in for the Mulat Ultraplex Sneakers, with consumers saying, “I was actually surprised, they fit really well and are very comfortable. It’s nice being a couple of inches taller,” and “As a person with short stature, it’s a great shoe to own. I’ve ordered more pairs.”For more information about Mulat, or to order, please visit https://mulat.com/ About MulatMulat was founded in 2019 with a vision to disrupt the urban fashionwear industry by cutting out the middlemen and offering everyday urban fashionwear - without the traditional marked-up prices. Though the brand’s products are designed in Ireland, they are worn by fashionistas and sneaker lovers from across the globe.