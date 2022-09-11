The Commemoration of the National “Just One Human Family Day” Holds on 12th September
EINPresswire.com/ -- The promoter of peaceful unification and mutual understanding in the world, Shad Finney is delighted to announce that 12th of September, 2022 will be the memorial of the National “Just One Human Family Day”. “The National Just One Human Family Day is a day set aside for humanity to consider promoting and developing healthy relationships as neighbors and living together in harmony as one human family in one planet. It is a day meant for humanity to understand the need for peace and harmony and communality because generally; we are sisters, we are brothers, we are neighbors, we are all friends, and we are all one human family living in one planet”, stated Shad Finney.
The seed of oneness, mutual understanding was planted when Shad witnessed a choral group sing the song “Just One Planet”. Two school teachers from Bloomington Indiana; Catherine Marchese and Sarah Stevens, wrote and performed the song with 300 students which inspired Shad to continue preaching this sermon of “Just One Human Family”.
Besides being inspired by witnessing the coral group sing the song “Just One Planet”, Shad was motivated to start the “National Just One Human Family Day” and 12th day of September was set aside for the yearly commemoration of Just One Human Family Day. Shad had done this hoping that people will see reasons to promote peaceful relations and unification in meaningful ways that will better the world for now and the generations to come.
Shad says, “The best lessons in life are not said. Singing about “Just One Planet” harmonizes the unity of one’s spirit and inspires other people to dream and act the dream of a better world to share as One Human Family. In honor of the act of the coral group, the National Day was established so that the act can be observed and acted upon with action”. The hope is to inspire perhaps the original singers and witnesses to invite other schools, organizations, friends and neighbors alike to sing the song together as One Human Family every September 12th, Shad disclosed.
To ensure the sustenance of the pursuit for peaceful avenues of coexistence and mutual relationship as one human family that share just one planet, Shad established a non-profit organization known as “Neighbors in Humanity”. He also wrote a book “Just One Planet” and ensures that major portion of the proceeds from the sale of the book and other funds generated in pursuit of this cause go to Neighbors in Humanity to take care of the most vulnerable of the Human Family as an example of sharing just one Planet. This is also a way of creating avenues for coexistence and keeping a carrot of humanity’s in front of today’s youth and generation, so ultimately the hopes and dreams of the purpose of humanity aren’t lost or fade away.
Shad says, “Although my inspiration originated from the tragedy of 9/11 and the coral group’s performance of “Just One Planet”, I have observed that sustaining the planet as just one human family is “a love wins over all lesson”. I really felt compelled to align and sustain the action for preservation of the image of humanity for the people. It is essential to promote healthy relationships with the neighboring people around us everywhere” he stated.
Please visit https://justonehumanfamilyday.com/ for more information.
Shad Finney
