Remembering 9/11

Air Force ROTC member Morgan Daugherty ’25 plants a tiny American flag on Friday on McKeldin Mall in honor of a life lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The TerpVets organization and the Office of Veteran Student Life planned and created the display of 3,000 flags, a campus tradition known as Operation Stick-It. It will remain up through Monday.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.