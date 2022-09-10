Welcome to Medicare Learning the ABC's of Medicare & more ...
Medicare expert Michael Miligi, is hosting a monthly educational workshop to help teach baby boomers how to prepare for the world of Medicare.
Mike is great, I attended one of his seminars and couldn't believe how helpful it was. The fact that I could do this at my local library was so great.”HUNTINGTON STATION, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Medicare is proud to announce its partnership with Michael M Insurance Services.
— Erin Oshan client
Owners Paul Barrett and Michael Miligi are partnering up to help. Baby boomers across the island prepare for Medicare and the new way of Senior insurance.
Medicare itself can certainly be confusing enough as it is, but with so many baby boomers turning 65 daily Medicare health insurance has become big business. If you are turning 65 now, you are facing endless amounts of deceitful direct mail campaigns, tons of telemarketing, most from third world country call centers, and of course the massive amounts of misleading television commercials. This is why Paul Barrett owner of the Modern Medicare Agency, decided to partner up with Michael Miligi to deliver as much free educational information as possible to both people new to Medicare and those already on. They will be offering several options for you to get all of your Medicare questions answered several ways, by attending an in person seminar or online seminar, as well as private one-on-one meetings either in person or by Zoom meeting. These meetings are intended to help answer all the Medicare basics and help consumers learn how to choose the right coverage for themselves without being taken advantage of. Together, the two agencies have hopes of helping thousands of local neighbors over the next twelve months. So if you or a loved one is on Medicare or new to it and needs some guidance, Michael Miligi of Michael M Insurance is a one stop shop for all things Medicare. Michael has decades of experience helping consumers and is truly an asset to those in need of Medicare assistance. As someone on Medicare himself, Michael has first hand experience with original Medicare and all of the pursuit from outside agents, insurance carriers and brokers trying to solicit his business. This experience has opened his eyes to all of the pressure and misinformation being passed around and this is why he offers FREE educational service every month.
