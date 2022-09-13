Andy Vermaut thinks that the Chinese Debt Trap is a bad way to take over infrastructure that is important to the country. Sri Lanka has to pay China for 99 years to rent their own second-biggest port.

Andy Vermaut, Manel Msalmi, and David Vander Maelen arranged the first worldwide "China Debt Trap Conference" on September 8, 2022 in the Brussels pressclub.

I thus promise to do all in my power to maintain the expectations of all Sri Lankans who are eager for the government to regain control of their country.” — Andy Vermaut

BRUSSELS, BELGIë, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "If we're serious about making a difference, we need to modify China's political banking policy," says Andy Vermaut.

On September 8, 2022 Andy Vermaut, president of the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue organised an international conference at the European Brussels Press Club and this together with Manel Msalmi (EADM) & David Vander Maelen from Hiking for Children. A symposium titled "China Debt Trap" explored the economic difficulties confronting Sri Lanka, as well as the effects on the people of Sri Lanka.

"As a result of China's global lending to underdeveloped nations, the situation in Sri Lanka is raising a new global concern; this is a very serious and timely problem," said Andy Vermaut, one of the conference's main organizers, a human rights defender, and the head of the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue. "Today, I Andy Vermaut, stand before you as a severely disillusioned citizen of this planet; for and in the name of the Sri Lankan people, who have gone bankrupt despite their hard work and patience over many years; yes, bankrupt; an entire nation full of hard working people, just plain bankrupt." I come here with you all as citizens of the globe who are extremely worried about the fate of the Sri Lankan peoples. No praises for their resilience and fortitude in the face of hardship; no recognition for the collaborative effort they put out in their arduous survival battle; none of these things have brougt and will bring the united peoples of Sri Lanka the respect they deserve. I am profoundly disappointed in the struggle that desperate moms of Sri Lankans are fighting, mothers who had simply hoped for a better life for their children, these desperate mothers, the women who, as in any crises, are generally the first casualties, the sons and daughters, the children of these women. I am extremely saddened in the war that these desperate moms are fighting for the sake of China, ladies who hoped for a better future for their children. They are the true unsung heroes who secure any country's success; the men, women, and children who form their families as one unit of unconditional love; they are the true soldiers who promote civilization worldwide, “ states Andy Vermaut, who is also president of the fundamental rights movement Postversa.

No one hears their cry

Andy Vermaut continues:”Many individuals in Sri Lanka are figuratively drowning in the web of debt, caught up in the Chinese loan crisis that has driven a poor country to bankruptcy. Today, development in Sri Lanka is decreasing, and the nation is on the verge of bankruptcy as a consequence. We are all united in our sorrow for those around us, and they deserve our international protest today more than anybody else. We stand with the people of Sri Lanka. No one comes out onto the streets for the people of Sri Lanka, no one hears their cry, of the people of Sri Lanka, the women and children and men who are in despair, for a moment forgetting their vision of the future, have walked out onto the streets to protest their government, a government that has also been duped, a government that has been pushed into a corner because of the many Chinese strangleholds and loans into which the Sri Lankan nation is locked. People who profess to value decency imposed uncollectible obligations on the people of Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan government was unable to pay the lonans' estimated 6.3 percent commercial interest rate. Chinese loan providers adopt a certain form of operation that is particularly appealing to underdeveloped countries that cannot plan beyond their single term in office. For example, each loan included a five-year grace period. Payments were due after 5 years, but Sri Lanka was unable to make them. As a consequence, Sri Lanka now needs to rely on China to lease its own port for 99 years. This demonstrates the existence of the China Debt Trap. For 99 years, China holds a lease on one of Sri Lanka's ports, which happens to be the country's second most important port. This is indeed 99 years of disgrace for every Sri Lankan; in unity and courage, I urge today on Sri Lankan leaders to accept responsibility and immediately cease repaying these unjust debts. The crown gem of Sri Lanka, the pride of every Sri Lankan, has been leased to China for 99 years and will consequently be held by the Chinese for numerous generations. The Sri Lankans have been re-colonized, and for the next 99 years, the Sri Lankans must cede their sovereignty over the fate of Sri Lanka's port, as well as the fate of the entire nation and its people, including the mothers and children who are hopeless and the fathers who now have their hands in their pockets, is something that the people of Sri Lanka can reclaim for themselves. There was no way out for a poor country like Sri Lanka, whose per capita debt at the time was about €2100 and where practically all government income was spent on debt repayment. There were no other options, so the Chinese tiger took advantage of the situation to launch a 99-year war of attrition against Sri Lanka,” says Andy Vermaut.

Take control?

Andy Vermaut:“Nobody can blame the people of Sri Lanka for wanting to protect themselves and fighting valiantly to break down these debt barriers with the Chinese. It is feasible to overcome debt obstacles. The island country of Sri Lanka is not for sale; rather, its people, more than 22 million Sri Lankans, justifiably claim it as their home. I am certain that you, the country's dads and mothers, as well as your sisters and brothers, will be able to free yourself from the icy Chinese dictatorship brought on by China's commitments. These debts have brought a country to its knees. This is the only way Sri Lanka will ever be able to rise again, and it will be something that the country will carry with it forever in everlasting glory....Such strangleholds and strangleholds on poor countries, in which China has specialized, must vanish from this world, forever, for the prosperity, well-being, and fundamental rights of all developing countries worldwide, so that they can truly develop themselves on their own. I am certain that the people of Sri Lanka will take control of their destiny in the next days, not only for the sake of the country as a whole, but also for the sake of a whole population and many generations. I hope that the people of Sri Lanka will be recognized as the people who reclaimed their power and permanently transformed the face and history of Sri Lanka and the globe. I hereby commit to preserve the hopes of all Sri Lankans who want the government to recover control of their nation. I now vow to keep in my arms any Sri Lankan who wants to reclaim control of their country for the sake of their future and prosperity. Thank you, but if we want to make a difference, we need to reform China's political banking policy," Andy Vermaut concludes.

Industrial production capacity?

The debate was conducted by Monica Andrei, the European Commission's International Programme Manager. Razvan Hoinaru, a business-minded policy consultant who worked for the European Parliament's IFRS Permanent Team, recalled China's human rights violations against Uighurs and how the Chinese model of dictatorship and authoritarianism has been imposed on other countries such as Sri Lanka, which has become economically dependent on China. Hoinaru also noted how the Chinese tyranny and authoritarianism are pushed on other nations, such as the Philippines, which has grown economically reliant on China. What are we going to do with our money now that other countries have chosen to prioritize the needs of their people? According to Sid Lukkassen, a philosopher and former EU parliament policy assistant, "pure laissez-faire liberalism cannot survive the aforementioned Chinese techniques." Knowledge-based economies pose a substantial long-term risk. A more intelligent Europe would invest in industrial production capacity and equip itself to produce new resources via the manipulation of elementary particles. The United States of America and China are now farther ahead of Europe. They understand that money is meaningless and that currencies are just chess pieces representing various strategic positions.

Manel Msalmi, President of the European Association for the Defense of Minorities, International Affairs Advisor to Meps at the European Parliament, and Conference Co-Organizer, spoke about the impact of China's debt trap on minorities, particularly women in Sri Lanka, claiming that the country was forced to follow this model in exchange for Chinese assistance. According to Msalmi, Sri Lanka was indirectly obliged to adopt this approach in order to secure Chinese help.

Danger to intellectual freedom

Paulo Casaca, the founder and executive director of the South Asia Democratic Forum and a former member of the European Parliament, emphasized the importance and implications of Sri Lanka's present socioeconomic and political breakdown. He discussed the history of debt in connection to the current debt trap issue, as well as the South Asian scenario and how Chinese state investment is present in so many nations with the purpose of conquering and obtaining political and economic dominance. Finally, David Vander Maelen, a conference co-organizer and president of the Hiking for Children, Tibet Support Group Belgium, claimed that "debt trap and industrial espionage is a major and rising danger to our intellectual freedom, economic success, and democratic principles. And yes, from my history lessons, I learned a lot about colonization," David Vander Maelen explains. "It showed how much of Western Europe at the time was able to expand their territories, power, and wealth. The working method was always the same: to provide so-called aid in developing countries by setting up cooperatives with financial resources, taking control of their exploitation of local raw materials, making better use of them, and bringing them onto the world market."

Imprisoned Uyghurs

Over the past few years, China has detained over one million Uyghurs against their will in a large network of what the state calls "re-education camps," and sentenced hundreds of thousands to prison terms, and there are my relatives and friends who have also been victims of China's so-called re-education camps" and have disappeared. Every Uyghur in the diaspora has a family imprisoned in one of those camps in XUAR; I am fortunate in that my parents chose not to return to China when the Chinese authorities began constructing the camp a few years ago; otherwise, I would never see them again. We have been unable to communicate with our families and friends back home for over four years; we have attempted several methods of communication, but our calls have gone unanswered. Can you envision a world in which individuals are not permitted to communicate with family living abroad? What type of government treats its citizens in this manner?

China’s continuous human rights violations

Eliyar Jan Tursun, an independent human rights activist spoke at the conference about:”China's strict control over its media, the tale of what Uyghurs have suffered in the Uyghur area, from detention to widespread surveillance to forced sterilization, has seeped out slowly. However, as papers have been leaked to the public and more Uyghur activists have fled the country in the last ten years, a gloomy picture has developed, prompting some observers, notably the United States and several EU members, to label China's continuous human rights violations as genocide. Since 1949, the Chinese government has pushed members of the country's Han ethnic minority to reside in Xinjiang. Han Chinese people made up just 6.7 percent of the region's population at the time. By 1978, that figure had risen to 41.6 percent. Today, the 12 million Uyghurs that live in Xinjiang constitute a minor majority, although the Han population outnumbers them in several places, including Urumchi. Despite the fact that Xinjiang is the country's biggest territory and has the greatest economy among non-coastal provinces, the bulk of Uyghurs continue to live in rural regions and have been mostly excluded from this progress. A few hundred thousand individuals may have perished as a consequence of radiation from at least 40 nuclear explosions carried out by the Chinese government at the Lop Nur facility in Xinjiang, which is located on the Silk Road, between 1964 and 1996. Xinjiang is home to about 20 million people.”

CCP

Eliyar Jan Tursun, is an Uyghur himself:”If you know anything about Chinese politics, the CCP secret police will label you a "criminal," leaving you powerless and helpless without anyone's assistance! They even forbid family from interacting with you! Not only are you directing your neighbors to bother you every day, but you are also not allowing yourself to sleep regularly! My father once informed me that the CCP secret police often robbed him of sleep using long-range directional microwave weaponry! For many years, they have been irradiating you with this military weapon on every area of your body! The CCP is capable of committing all kind of crimes against humanity! They not only do this in China, but they also continue to commit evil without hesitation in other nations across Asia and Africa! The CCP's existence is not just a calamity for Uyghurs, but also for Chinese, Tibetans, Taiwanese, and the rest of the globe, especially for freedom-loving people everywhere! The Chinese Communist Party is a gang of filthy and vicious clowns at the lowest levels! They only dare to use violence to bully their own people! Deceive people and blind the planet by telling falsehoods! The CCP's true wickedness is to destroy people and crush civilisation! From top to bottom, the CCP has highly skewed values. They are antithetical to human civilisation! The most frightening aspect is that they take the guise of nations. If the world does not label China as a cult state, the CCP will continue to do evil and destroy the globe! We, the people who value liberty, must band together to oppose China's merciless worldwide expansion,” explains Eliyar Jan Tursun.