Dark Fiber Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Trends, Business Opportunities, Competition and Forecast to 2030

Rising demand for 5G network is a significant factor driving global dark fiber market revenue growth

Dark Fiber Market Size – USD 5.04 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.0%, Market Trends – High demand for fiber networks in ISPs and telecommunications industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dark fiber market size is expected to reach USD 13.0 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.0% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for 5G network can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of dark fiber. The increased demand for 5G can be attributed to its various benefits. Increased speed and bandwidth are the most popular 5G features.

With data rates of up to 10 Gbps, 5G will be ten to one hundred times faster than current 4G LTE technology. Cellular is now a viable option for branch office automation as WAN connections now have enough bandwidth. For enterprises, the major benefit of 5G cannot be the increased bandwidth, but the downward pressure on existing WAN connectivity pricing. Dark fiber is a critical and fundamental part of 5G. A Dark Fiber network provides a secure and dependable optical infrastructure that allows one to self-manage crucial network parts.

A recent trend in the market is enterprise buildings increasingly connecting to dark fiber infrastructures. For instance, Superloop's network coverage in Singapore is rapidly increasing, with 30 enterprise buildings already connected to the company's dark fiber infrastructure. Superloop's dedication to increasing the core network to business buildings across Singapore, including the Central Business District and the main hubs of Fusionopolis, Mediaopolis, Biopolis, Mapletree Business City, and Science Park, is demonstrated by this expansion. The Singapore network, like its wider infrastructure in Australia and Hong Kong, allows businesses to make use of bandwidth-intensive apps, content, and services including video, the Cloud, and Big Data.

The Global Dark Fiber Market Research Report added to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Dark Fiber market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Dark Fiber industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2030.

Key Highlights From the Report

On 5 October 2020, Uniti Group Inc. announced that it will begin selling countrywide dark fiber services throughout 35 states in Tier I, II, and III markets, spanning 31,000 fiber route miles. As part of its previously announced settlement deal with Windstream, Uniti now has full ownership and usage of this 2.2 million fiber strand mile fiber network.

Uniti can now offer dark fiber services on over 3 million strand miles of fiber when combined with its existing network. IRU or lease structures will be available in these markets for metro, regional, and long-haul fiber. In some markets, conduit infrastructure will be available.

The single-mode fiber segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing deployment of single-mode dark fibers for 5G/LTE networks throughout various regions. Long-distance transmission and high bit rates, as well as extremely fast data transfer, are excellent for single-mode (single-wave) fiber optic cables.

When it comes to really fast data transfer, it means terabits per second. This speed (approximately 9 microns) is attainable as the cable has a tiny core. As a result, light passes through the cable in a straight path and is not reflected by the core's outer surface.

The long-haul segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global market over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for internet connectivity. As of 2021, 4.9 billion individuals, or nearly 63% of the global population, utilize the Internet, according to latest estimations. This marks an almost 17% growth over 2019, with an estimated 800 million individuals using the internet throughout that period.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Dark Fiber Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global dark fiber market on the basis of type, network type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Single-Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

Step-Index Multimode Fiber

Graded-Index Multimode Fiber

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Metro

Long Haul

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) & Telecommunications Industry

BFSI Industry

IT Enables Services

Military & Aerospace Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Healthcare Industry

Railway Industry

Others

Some major companies in the global market report include AT&T Intellectual Property, Verizon, CenturyLink, Consolidated Communications, GTT Communications, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, NTT Communications Corporation, Windstream Intellectual Property Services, LLC, and Zayo Group, LLC

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Dark Fiber Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

