Customers are tired of being sold; that's we are independent agents. We like to consult and guide people to the right coverage.”HUNTINGTON STATION, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Medicare Agency is proud to announce their partnership with Pete Schmidt & The Evergreen Insurance Agency.
With the growing population of baby boomers, the need for new and better Medicare agents has become very important. With the baby boomer population being the fastest growing and largest population in our country, Medicare health insurance has become a huge business. Many larger insurance FMOs and agencies are trying to recruit massive amounts of agents with the hopes of scooping up as much business as possible.. Offering Medicare plans has become a side business for many agents with a license. The problem with this is Medicare tends to be more than just a transactional insurance coverage. Clients needs change constantly and they need help throughout the year with various circumstances that arise. People on Medicare tend to use their insurance a lot more and there are many moving parts and factors to consider when helping someone with their Medicare coverage.
Pete Schmidt and his team are very dedicated to their clients providing top notch customer service that goes above and beyond expectations. The Evergreen agency is a team of professionals that realize most individuals do not understand insurance fully and it is their job to make sure they educate their clients and guide them to the best decision for their needs. The Modern Medicare Agency is proud to partner with Pete Scmidt and the Evergreen Agency. Pete and his team are some of the most experienced and caring agents in the business; they work as an independent agency allowing them to cover most insurance options available to give their consumer the best options available. The Evergreen Agency is located in Middletown but also serves all of NYS and NJ & NC; they also have Spanish speaking agents to help with the Latin community.
