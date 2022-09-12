Explore Nantucket Island by Bike this Autumn
The Insider's Guide to Nantucket: Nantucket.net has all the resources you need for biking on Nantucket Island.
See This Massachusetts Resort on Two WheelsNANTUCKET, MA, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- by C. Oscar Olson of Nantucket.net
Autumn is the finest season to visit Nantucket Island. The heat of summer has faded: daytime temperatures range from the low 60sF to the 80s, making this month the ideal time to get back on two wheels. Getting around on a bike is a great way to take in the island’s quieter side, while slowing things down and spending time with friends and family. The exercise is just an added perk.
Every ferry operating between here and all ports makes transporting a two-wheel ride easy and inexpensive, but in the event that visitors can’t bring their own bikes, there are lots of places to rent quality, well maintained bicycles for adults and kids of all ages.
Young’s Bicycle Shop, just a few steps from Steamboat Wharf, has been a family business on Nantucket for more than 90 years. They make the process easy and fun. Say “hi,” hop on, and get on with the day because the Young family and their wonderful staff provides some of the best bike rental options. Their top-quality fleet of Cannondale and Trek two-wheelers will get people everywhere they want to go with a safe and comfortable ride.
For an out-of-town option, beat the traffic of Main Street with Island Bike. With rentals offered by the day, week, or even month, Island Bike will, without a doubt, come through with a bike however long the stay might be. They also provide Burley bike trailers for the kids, pets, or luggage in tow, along with attachable trail-a-bikes, as well as single and double baby joggers. As with most shops on island they also provide sales, tune-ups, and repairs. Another out-of-town option is Easy Riders Bike Rentals. Located along the bike path to Surfside Beach, next to Yummy (where breakfast, lunch, and snacks can be purchased), they offer low rates, a variety of fishing, surfing, and beach gear to go with any bike.
With more than 35 miles of dedicated bike paths 30 miles out to sea, a ride from Cook’s Cycles can also get visitors to all the points beyond. Choose from 8- speed cruisers made for pavement or something else for all the sandy streets and side roads encountered on a journey. Every summer season, Cook’s boasts a new fleet of wheels along with a full fleet of electric assist bicycles. Next door is Cook’s Cafe for lunch to go before visitors head off on a bicycle excursion.
Bike Shares have been growing in popularity in places across the country, and in recent years Nantucket has found its own offering with Sandy Pedals. Their bikes are conveniently located and available to use from specific spots across the island, 365 days a year. With 50 easily accessible, affordable, short term rentals to find wherever one might be needed, people never be without transportation. Their app and website (sandypedalsbikes.com) are both easy to use and will take the guesswork out of getting anywhere you need to be on Nantucket.
For a list of island bicycle shops, be sure to visit bike.nantucket.net
There are countless memorable rides to head out during September and October, but it never hurts to have a guide. Jim Olney, avid cyclist and Land Use Manager at the Nantucket Conservation Foundation (NCF), has a couple of tours in store for the month of September. “We ride at a pace depending on the crowd,” Jim explained, “and we always play it by ear. I spend time with the group talking about ongoing projects, endangered species, and other interesting aspects related to the NCF.” With 14 years of experience working at Young’s Bicycle and an endless interest in Nantucket’s wild side, Jim is the ideal guide. A long time lover and avid user of all of NCF’s many properties, he wanted to do his part to support this island institution and to help visitors and residents see what there is to see. Both bike tours are free and open to the public, but space will fill fast so be sure to get on board. Head to nantucketconservation. org/event/ to register.
On October 30, NCF is presenting their first ever Batacular Bike Race. This off-road race will take participants through some of the most beautiful trails found on-island. Proceeds benefit the continued work of the Nantucket Conservation Foundation. Registration is open now through the day of the race at https://www.nantucketconservation.org/event/batacular-bike-race/
There are countless other trips of all measure to take with riders of all abilities. Nantucket is fairly flat and easy to traverse, making even the long hauls approachable for many. The ride to Siasconset might seem daunting (it’s over 6 miles from town), but there is much to do in 'Sconset: dining, swimming, and seeing the unique sights the eastern end of the island has to offer. And the NRTA shuttle, if biking the route home is not appealing, carries bicycles.
The ride to Madaket is another long ride (5.462 miles from town), but on the part of the island, pristine beaches and gorgeous sunsets make the ride well worth it.
For a shorter ride from town (just a little over 2 miles), hop on the Surfside bike path and take it down to one of the most beautiful beaches on-island. Surfside Beach is known to be a hot-spot, but September definitely slows things down. Bring towels, sunscreen, and plenty of water: food can be purchased at The Surfside Beach Shack. This beach has bathrooms, changing rooms, and fresh-water showers to use before the ride home.
For more Nantucket bicycle paths, details on water stations, tips on biking Nantucket, and safety reminders, visit Bike.Nantucket.net
Get out into nature this Autumn and see this beautiful island from a different perspective. Things fly by too quickly looking out a car window, and fall is a great time to appreciate what really matters.
Suzanne Daub
Insider's Guide to Nantucket
+1 508-228-9165
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other