/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, September 10, 2022/
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.
|
|
|
10:30 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend a ceremony to proclaim the accession of the new Sovereign, King Charles III.
|
|
|
|
Rideau Hall
|
|
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/10/c1299.html