The Launch of Vivianly: The Handmade High Heels That No One Wants to Miss

Vivianly is currently celebrating the launch of its official brand's website starting with a prelaunch party on the 20th of August and followed by the main launch on the 27th of August.

Shoe manufacturer Vivianly has set in place plans to launch its official website. To celebrate the launch of its new website, Vivianly has designed and is releasing a new line of styles for its teeming customers. The website which will also serve as the brand’s online store went live on the 20th of August.

Vivianly specially earmarked the 20th of August launch as a prelaunch party where its exclusive collection of shoes was made available at mouthwatering discount for any interested person. The shoe brand also offered discount of up to 40% off plus an extra 10% off at checkout for lucky people fortunate to catch the offer. The prelaunch party kicked off at 8am in New York and 1pm in London. This prelaunch party precedes the official launch of the Vivianly website which holds on the 27th of August. Preordered shoes are expected to be shipped on the 28th of August.

Prior to this launch, Vivianly has operated exclusively out of its Instagram page and Amazon store. But with the launch of this website, the brand now has a one-stop place to display all its products. Customers are encouraged to follow the brand’s Instagram channel to stay up-to-date with the latest news.

About the company

It is commonly said that a woman can never have too many shoes and Vivianly knows that all too well. Little wonder that the shoe brand is devoted to providing women with footwear of all sizes that are guaranteed to turn heads. Vivianly shoes are not only stylish, they are also of high quality and sturdy enough to withstand the rigors of a night out.

Vivianly further delights in providing its customers with the latest trendiest styles that can be found on TikTok, Instagram, or Pinterest. These styles are delivered in the brand’s distinctive flair and the hottest à la mode fashion every season. Better still, anyone can have them for a fraction of the price it costs to own a designer brand of similar quality.

Vivianly stocks a wide range of shoes including pumps, stilettos, braided sandals, oxfords, wedge heel, clogs, chunky heel, mules, platform heel, flat sandals, slippers, and all types of boots. So it is safe to mark Vivianly as the one-stop shop for whatever shoes one needs to make a statement.

Since Vivianly came onboard in 2018, it has sold its shoes to over 300,000 customers on Amazon alone and gotten thousands of positive reviews, which is a testament to its appeal. According to a reviewer, “I love these shoes so much! I’m literally buying all the pairs!!! They’re so comfortable and easy to walk in.”

