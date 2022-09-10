Haivision, Nokia, and Media Broadcast Demonstrate Joint Solution for Mobile and Wireless TV Production Over a 5G Campus Network at SportsInnovation 2022

200ms Latency transmission between the camera and control room provides near real-time viewing experience.

AMSTERDAM, September 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") HAI, a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time streaming, video networking, and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that Haivision collaborated with Nokia and German service provider Media Broadcast to demonstrate a comprehensive and flexible solution for mobile video delivery over 5G networks at SportsInnovation 2022.

The May event at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany showcased a solution comprised of a professional Sony camcorder paired with a Haivision Pro460 video transmitter to capture and send footage at ultra-low latency over a Nokia 5G campus private wireless network to the official broadcasters' OB vans for editing and mixing.

"We are excited to partner with Haivision and Media Broadcast to provide our leading-edge 5G campus private wireless network, enabling a robust, local network dedicated to specific geographical areas covering anywhere from a few hundred square meters indoors to a few square kilometers outdoors. Its usage is restricted to people or devices affiliated within that area, which adds additional security and control, and can be constrained further through the Nokia solution." said Ronald Warnken, Channel Sales Leader Central Europe at Nokia.

For SportsInnovation 2022, Media Broadcast received approval from the German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) to deploy a 5G network with a dedicated bandwidth of 100MHz (3.7GHz – 3.8GHz) at the Mekur Spiel-Arena. For coverage at the arena, two 5G antennas were deployed: one in the hospitality zone in the business area and a 5W outdoor antenna for the field and fan galleries.

At the event, the Haivision Pro460 enabled on-site crews to encode and transmit one 4K/UHD video feed — or four simultaneous HD streams — over the network, while ensuring the reliable delivery of ultra-low-latency, broadcast-grade live video. Featuring six embedded 5G modems and leveraging the double-Emmy® award-winning Safe Stream Transport (SST) protocol, the Pro460 can simultaneously aggregate multiple 5G/4G/3G network connections to achieve the maximum bandwidth for a flawless, high-quality stream.

"Game-changing 5G private wireless technology enables network slicing with the ability to dedicate individual slices to different services such as video transmission or radio communication," said Ronan Poullaouec, VP of Engineering, Remote and Wireless Systems, at Haivision. "At SportsInnovation, that 5G power – combined with the efficiency and flexibility of the Haivision Pro460 — enabled both broadcasters to securely transmit at 1Gbit per second, without having to worry about public network congestion."

Housed in Media Broadcast's 5G Blue Box — composed of two radio cell baseband units and the state-of-the-art Nokia 5G core network — Haivision's StreamHub 1U rack server provided the reception, decoding, and distribution of all video feeds for the demonstration. End-to-end latency as low as 200ms was achieved between the Haivision bonded cellular transmitter and the broadcaster's control room, making the mobile video delivery solution the perfect tool for delivering a professional live production. Once the signal was received in the OB van, it was distributed to the arena production center for editing, closed captioning, and mixing via a fiber connection.

"The demonstration at SportsInnovation 2022 offers a blueprint for future TV productions," said Daniel Wolbers, Project Manager, 5G Campus Networks, at Media Broadcast. "Whether used to complement a wired camera system, or as a completely wireless production, a 5G campus private wireless network — combined with a Haivision bonded cellular system — has set new standards in terms of performance, security, flexibility, mobility, and connectivity. Best of all, the entire solution is already commercially available. We thank Haivision, Nokia, and our other partners for teaming up with us on this project and are looking forward to more joint efforts in the coming months."

To see the latest Haivision 5G technology in action, visit IBC, Hall 2, stand B36

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Media Contact

Haivision +1 857-217-2886, haivision@rlyl.com

SOURCE Haivision