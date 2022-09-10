PayBito Listed as The Top White Label Crypto Exchange Provider by a Global Tech Research Firm

Globally acclaimed digital assets exchange PayBito won the top position in the white label crypto exchange providers category in a worldwide tech research listing.

International crypto exchange PayBito made headlines adding another achievement to its growing list of accolades. The US-based firm was awarded the first position in an international listing of top white-label crypto exchange providers by a global tech research platform TechResearcho, reflecting on the brand's long-running vision of contributing to the crypto and Web 3.0 ecosystem through collaboration instead of competition.

The PayBito exchange made recent updates in its UI/UX and combines high-performance trading options with unique features such as crypto collateralized lending. Keeping institutional investors and enterprises in mind, the organization offers a cutting-edge KYC and AML-compliant white-label crypto exchange and other related tech solutions, with round-the-clock service, maintenance, and options for customization.

PayBito Chief and noted blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury states, "Be it the DeFi evolution or the upcoming metaverse, all trends indicate the crypto is here for the long run. We are humbled by the positive response and feedback, and strive to progress further down the path of innovation and progress."

The US-based crypto exchange already has over 1.2 million registered users and daily turnovers exceeding $1.5 billion. A pioneer in integrated forex-crypto technology, PayBito offers multiple trading modules (Basic, Pro, OTC, Futures, and Options). The exchange architecture features a state-of-the-art blockchain platform comprising the latest security features, multi-currency support, ERC 20 compatibility, 3-point architecture, 2FA, SegWit, DB encryption, multi-signature hot/cold wallets, and more.

Crypto products and solutions developed by the PayBito team have been used in more than 26 countries across 6 continents including Japan, Sweden, Malta, and more. The firm announced discounts on its white-label crypto solutions. The PayBito exchange recently updated its crypto broker platform features and is experience a growing demand for its unique crypto banking solutions.

Almost 57.6% of the world's top 250 business and banking organizations are already using at least one cryptocurrency. Business enterprises are sensing potential in crypto trading services with over 20000 digital assets in circulation, more than 300 million active crypto investors, and only 500 crypto exchanges. A white-label crypto exchange solution enables institutional investors to leverage business growth opportunities through the rapidly expanding crypto ecosystem.



PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

