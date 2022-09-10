FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based MedTech Company SIHA Artificial Intelligence

FGA Partners is creating opportunities for various startup and growth companies globally via Project Falcon

It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based medical technology company SIHA Artificial Intelligence. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the growth of the company.

In addition to FGA Partners being appointed Strategic Advisor, SIHA A.I. has been integrated into “Project Falcon”, this will give SIHA A.I. many tools that will enhance the company’s business model and allow the company to build a strong community around their brand and various projects. The goal is to increase the overall value of the company over the next 12-18 months.

This is part of FGA’s initiative to increase the firm’s exposure globally with the integration of innovative companies into “Project Falcon” in 2022/23. This will allow the firm to work with growth companies in the areas of technology, agriculture, manufacturing, finance, construction, oil and gas.

FGA Partners believes that creating alternative paths via “Project Falcon” can be an asset for innovative companies to spark interest, growth and build strong communities around their company and projects.

The firm will be working closely with SIHA A.I.’s Founder Marcel Masaga and COO Marcela Sinda in order to bring forward the tools and guidance for them to execute on their business plan, attract additional key team and board members as well as build additional global interest in their company.

About FGA Partners

FGA Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that was founded in 1998 with a keen focus on disruptive software and technology in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, augmented reality, cybersecurity and advanced blockchain technology across all industries. For more information please go to www.fgapartners.com

About SIHA Artificial Intelligence

SIHA AI offers a mobile-based application, a point-of-care-testing precision diagnostics solution designed to augment the medical imaging professional’s job. SIHA AI makes the disease diagnosis process cheaper, faster, accurate, and more efficient by leveraging the latest State-of-the-Art in Computer Vision – Deep Learning Algorithms and Techniques to automate the core microscopy and pathology pipelines thus saving countless lives. The solution was conceived with a particular emphasis on communities in the resource-constrained Global South. Learn more at www.sihaai.com

