Drivers Can Buy Three Tires at a Nissan Dealership and Get the Fourth One for $1 in Cathedral City, California

Customers can buy three tires and get the fourth one for $1 at Palm Springs Nissan in Cathedral City, California.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nissan owners looking to purchase new tires can get a great deal for them at Palm Springs Nissan, an automotive dealership in Cathedral City, California. Drivers can buy three eligible tires from the dealership and get the fourth one for $1 only. This offer is eligible on select OEM, OEA and WIN tires when purchased and installed at the dealership. While interested parties can buy tires with this offer until Oct. 31, 2022, these tires must be installed by Nov. 7, 2022.

The dealership also has a Nissan Tire Price Match offer where customers can bring tires from an eligible competitor to compare the price. If the competitor quote is better, Palm Springs Nissan will match that price and provide an additional 5% credit on select eligible tires. Prospective buyers can contact the dealership's team for more information by dialing 760-328-2800.

In addition to discounts on tires, the dealership provides several offers on Nissan maintenance services and repairs. Individuals can check out the dealership's Service Specials page to learn more about these offers. Moreover, customers can schedule a service appointment online to take advantage of the discounts available at Palm Springs Nissan.

Also available at Palm Springs Nissan is a wide range of new Nissan models available for sale. Individuals interested in purchasing a new Nissan model or getting their existing Nissans serviced can visit the dealership at 68-177 Kyle Road in Cathedral City, California, for further assistance.

Majed Mansour, Palm Springs Nissan, 760-328-2800

Palm Springs Nissan

