Erin Smith and Thomas Smith of Weston, Florida, Promote Helping Veterans through Work with Project We Care

Erin Smith, co-founder of Project We Care Thomas Smith, co-founder of Project We Care

Erin Smith and Thomas Smith of Weston, Florida continue efforts helping local veterans, as they lead Project We Care, a family-based non-profit organization.

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Smith and Thomas Smith of Weston, Florida continue their efforts helping local veterans, as they lead Project We Care, a family-based non-profit organization that works with the Veterans Administration Subsidized Housing program to connect with veterans of the armed services who are in need of household goods, food, clothing, and other necessities. The couple, who are also the parents of four children, founded Project We Care after recognizing a need in their community for assistance to veterans. “When we see a veteran in need, it’s our duty to help,” says Thomas Smith. “These men and women have given so much for our country, the least we can do is make sure they have what they need to get by.”

Project We Care provides veterans with access to necessary resources like food, clothing, and household goods, as well as offering assistance with basic necessities. “Our goal is to make sure that no veteran falls through the cracks,” says Erin Smith. “We want to help as many veterans as possible, and we won’t stop until every veteran in need has been connected with the resources they need to thrive.” Founded by Erin Smith and Thomas Smith, the main goal of Project We Care is to provide veterans with the best care upon returning home as they work to reassimilate into civilian society. One of the most effective ways to assist veterans in reacclimating has been to help them make their homes into peaceful places to recover physically and psychologically.

The Weston, Florida based non-profit has partnered with multiple organizations in order to make the most impact for veterans, including the Veterans Administration Subsidized Housing program. The VA Subsidized Housing program provides housing assistance to low-income veterans and their families. In addition to partnering with local organizations, Project We Care also relies on donations from individuals and businesses in order to continue their work assisting veterans. Many local businesses, such as All Year Cooling Weston, have joined in by providing monetary contributions as well as offering volunteer time and increasing awareness about Project We Care by wearing its logo and offering information inside their offices. “We are so grateful for the support we’ve received from our community,” says Thomas Smith. “It’s because of the generosity of others that we are able to do the work that we do.”

Regarding plans to expand their services and the reach of their operations, Thomas Smith commented, “We are always looking for ways to do more. We want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to help veterans, and we will continue to look for ways to expand our services. One of the first steps we plan to take is to increase our presence on social media so that we can reach more people and let them know about the work we are doing.”

For more information about Project We Care, please visit https://projectwecare.org/

About Erin Smith and Thomas Smith

Erin Smith, a philanthropist from Weston, Florida, is involved in a variety of humanitarian organizations and activities. She is most known for co-founding Project We Care, a family-based non-profit that works with the Veterans Administration Subsidized Housing program to give veterans with food, clothing, and the domestic essentials they need to live comfortably and restfully. Erin was born in Santa Monica, California, and moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at a young age. She attended South Plantation High School before settling in Weston, Florida, with her husband of nearly two decades, Thomas Smith, and their four children.

Erin Smith is very active in her community of Weston, Florida, and has been a major contributor to local academic causes, including assistance to the JT Reading Room, which helps improve literacy and graduation rates among schoolchildren, as well as frequent donations to the Broward County School system and offering help with organizing and operating extracurricular activities. She enlisted her husband Thomas and his company, All Year Cooling Weston, to assist raise funds for Cancer.org in the fight against breast cancer.

Thomas Smith is a well-known businessman and entrepreneur who was born in Hollywood, Florida. Thomas lives in Weston, Florida, and is the President of All Year Cooling Weston, a family-owned air conditioning installation and servicing company in South Florida. Because of his extensive industry knowledge and decades of leadership experience, Thomas Smith understands how to set his company apart in a crowded market. Following his lead and his work, he has built a team of dedicated professionals who provide the highest quality service and always put the customer first.

From their offices in Coral Springs, All Year Cooling Weston serves customers from Homestead to Vero Beach. Thomas Smith understands the importance of air conditioning in the South Florida area and makes himself available to his customers at all times. All Year Cooling Weston offers same-day service so that customers are not compelled to stay indoors for more than a few hours in the scorching heat. To guarantee that their customers have clean air in their homes, they also offer free estimates and duct cleaning services.

For more information about All Year Cooling, please visit www.allyearcooling.com