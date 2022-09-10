Gregg Marcus, New York Based Insurance Broker, Continues Philanthropic Work with Multiple Charities

Gregg Marcus is a commercial property and casualty insurance broker based in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregg Marcus continues his long-running support of causes for children's care and support through his personal financial contributions, hands-on volunteer work, and administrative efforts behind the scenes. A well-known and successful commercial property and casualty insurance broker, Gregg Marcus is an active contributor for Sunrise Day Camp in Long Island, New York, a charity for children with cancer. Sunrise Day Camp has been operating since 2006, where volunteers help to bring back the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings. Sunrise accomplishes this through the creation and oversight of welcoming, inclusive summer day camps, year-round programs and in-hospital recreational activities, all offered free of charge. Gregg was among a small group of men that organized and ran the Men’s Day at Sunrise Day Camp and has been an active supporter through personal donations and through fundraising events for over a decade.

Gregg Marcus has also supported Americans for Class, or Meadow’s Movement, a nonprofit organization that works to improve children’s safety in schools. The mission at Meadow’s Movement is to save lives by sharing with parents, teachers, and administrators the things learned from previous school shootings– actions that can be taken to both prevent school shootings and limit the loss of life when tragedies occur. The organization was founded by Andrew Pollack in memory of his daughter Meadow Pollack, who was a victim of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Mr. Marcus was integral in the formation of the organization and its registration as a 501(c)(3) charity. In the early stages of the organization, Gregg Marcus helped to raise over $1 million toward building two parks, located near Parkland Schools, in honor of Meadow Pollack.

Based in New York, Gregg Marcus is not only a specialized guidance provider to national and international professionals, but also a humanitarian and philanthropist. Between 2007 and 2008, he was one of the donors that led the acquisition of the property and house in Brookville, NY that would become The Chabad of Brookville. He and his family are still members of the Chabad today. The financial expert has an impressive track record of successfully handling various processes of commercial property and casualty insurance policies. He has spent several years expertly assisting clients in securing short and long-term insurance solutions, enabling them to protect their business assets.

In 2002, Gregg Marcus received the Humanitarian Award at the Twelfth Interfaith Concert of Remembrance, which celebrates life by honoring the memory of 6 million men, women, and children that were killed in the Holocaust. Through a series of Concerts/Events consisting of orchestral and choral works, cantatas, poetry and dramatic readings, the events present music and art that was written about the Holocaust, using music as an international language to bridge the barriers that separate people. In the late 1990s, Mr. Marcus was actively involved in raising over $200,000 for the National Kidney Foundation of New York City, a foundation that supports people with kidney disease through patient-to-patient support programs, toll free helpline, as well as education efforts.

Gregg Marcus is a well respected property and casualty insurance broker including work with commercial property and casualty insurance. Mr. Marcus is located in New York, where he helps clients to assess and purchase property insurance to provide coverage for their commercial and business properties. Additionally, he works to meet the needs of his customers for casualty insurance that will provide liability coverage to help protect them in the case that they are found legally responsible for an accident that causes injuries to another person or damage to another person's belongings. Mr. Marcus also works in the commercial lending arena, assisting clients and business owners with a wide range of financing options.


