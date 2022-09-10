Pelican Delivers Launches Monthly ‘PuffPass’ Subscription Delivery Service

With the subscription, customers can save hundreds of dollars a month in cannabis delivery fees.

BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelican Delivers is pleased to announce the launch of its monthly PuffPass subscription delivery service for cannabis consumers.Pelican Delivers is the first and only, on-demand patented cannabis delivery service in the United States and Canada. The company collaborates with state/province-licensed cannabis stores to purchase products and then deliver them directly to the consumer, utilizing innovative technology to facilitate dynamic workflow of orders, real time lead generation for drivers, escrow, release and transfer of funds and authentication of customer identity prior to delivery. Pelican Delivers strives to always comply with both state/provincial laws and interstate commerce.In the company’s most recent news, Pelican Delivers has launched its game-changing PuffPass subscription delivery service in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and Colorado – with four more states to come by the end of the year. The monthly cannabis delivery service will enable customers to get unlimited deliveries anytime they want, making it ideal for those with busy schedules or mobility issues. With a low subscription fee starting at just $19.95, Pelican Delivers is so confident its monthly delivery service will be so popular that the company aims to hire 30,000 delivery drivers by the end of the year.“Whether you’re searching for recreational or medical purposes, our marijuana delivery service aims to save customers hundreds of dollars a month,” says founder and CEO of Pelican Delivers, Dave Comeau. “We know this concept will be very well received, especially because we are the only third-party cannabis delivery service in the US. We are also the largest marijuana delivery service by number of stores, too. We invite consumers will check out our website to learn more.”For more information about Pelican Delivers, please visit www.pelicandelivers.com About Pelican DeliversFounded by husband-and-wife team Dave & Tina Comeau in 2017, Pelican Delivers is an on-demand nationwide patented cannabis delivery service, which officially started in 2018. Prior to Pelican Delivers, Dave was the IT Supervisor at one of Washington State’s largest Tribal Casinos. Having gained this casino experience, Dave and his family opened the Ponderay Café & Casino in Bremerton WA, where he was the general manager. In 2010, Dave was a Medical Marijuana Grower and processor where he grew the business from one small tent in his garage to an 8,000 sqft warehouse. In 2016, Dave opened a chain of retail cannabis stores (Better Buds) in Washington State with annual revenue over 16 million.Dave holds a PhD from the school of hard knocks and over a decade of experience in the cannabis industry. When he’s not in the office, he’s preparing culinary cuisines for his family.