Project Print Management Completes Flatiron Scaffolding Wrap For BST Hyde Park 2022

Leading building wraps and creative site hoardings specialists, Project Print Management, deliver audacious Scaffolding wrap installation for the British Summer Time music festive 2022.

Project Print Management (PPM) was again part of making history as the print management specialists delivered the structure wrap for the popular British Summer Time music festive, which made a comeback in 2022 after it was cancelled for two years due to the pandemic. The company was contacted to deliver an ambitious print installation onto a shipping container structure 7.7 meters high x 46 meters long and 2.6 meters deep. However, upon professional assessment, the PPM team opted for a scaffolding structure, which was more viable and “the quickest solution to erect and design” due to time constraints. Consequently, the size of the event scaffolding wrap increased exponentially to 10 meters high x 78 meters long and 4 meters deep, totalling 860 meter2, more than double the initial tender.

Project Print Management has grown over the years to become one of the most sought-after providers of complex printing solutions, specialising in digitally printed building wraps, creative site hoardings, and the more challenging large format print project. Over the years, the company has undertaken several large format print projects. Consequently, it was not particularly surprising that PPM was contracted to replicate the Flatiron Building in New York for the 2022 British Summer Time music festive.

The project was a huge success especially considering its size and the deadline, requiring PPM to replicate the Flatiron Building in New York and within the structure, eight bars would be built to serve drinks. The Flatiron Building was one of the tallest buildings in New York when it was completed in 1902, is known as “one of the world’s most iconic skyscrapers” with 20 floors and vertical Renaissance palazzo and Beaux-Arts styling.

PPM practically worked day and night to meet the tight deadline, completing the Flatiron Event Scaffolding Wrap by 22nd June, a day before the festival officially opened, thanks to their print and installation partners. PPM undoubtedly contributed to making the 2022 British Summer Time Hyde Park a success, with the likes of Elton John, The Rolling Stones, and Adele headlining the music festival that had about 65,000 people in attendance.

About Project Print Management

Project Print Management is a print management company that specialises in digitally printed building wraps, creative site hoardings, and complex large format print projects. The company designs and creates printed advertising hoardings and building wraps to conceal unsightly scaffolding/construction sites and protect the public from potential hazards associated with ongoing construction work.

