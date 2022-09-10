Submit Release
News Search

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,987 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Cindy Volkmer to the District Court for the Eleventh Judicial District

Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Cindy Volkmer to the District Court for the Eleventh Judicial District

 

Cindy Volkmer

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Cindy R. Volkmer to the District Court for the Eleventh Judicial District (consisting of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties).

 

Volkmer, 37, has practiced law at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in North Platte since 2015, becoming a partner in 2020.  Her practice has focused on civil litigation.  Her areas of experience include family law, paternity, trust disputes, contract disputes, employment disputes, agricultural matters, collection matters, and creditor rights in bankruptcies.  Prior to attending law school, Volkmer taught secondary math at Omaha Benson High School from 2007 to 2012.

 

Volkmer holds a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Math Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.  She is a member of the Lincoln County Bar Association and of the 11th Judicial District Bar Association.

 

Volkmer has served on the Mid-Plains United Way board of trustees since June 2019 and joined the North Platte Community College Foundation board in August 2022. 

 

Volkmer fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richard A. Birch.

 

The primary place of office for the judgeship is North Platte, Lincoln County, Nebraska.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Cindy Volkmer to the District Court for the Eleventh Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.